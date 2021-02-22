like dalin reports that the shaky ceasefire between Kiev and the rebels is on the verge of collapse and Russia is allegedly amassing troops and heavy weapons just 30 miles from the Ukrainian border, it is no surprise that Prime Minister Yatsenyuk has had his full hands trying to persuade American companies to buy Ukrainian state assets.

In line with a March privatization plan, in which elected government Of the 164 businesses, most of which are energy-related, to be put up for sale this year, Yatsenyuk is looking for bold investors to take part in this fire sale. Indeed, the auction of these assets is said to go for $ 150 million, a significant understatement of companies worth about $ 15 billion.

The conflict in the east, which has given much of Ukraine’s industrial base to separatist control, is not the only reason Western investors are shunning capital outflows into the country. information warfare fought by Moscow has had perhaps the greatest destabilizing effect on the attractiveness of Ukraine’s economy, creating the picture of a divided country, at war with itself, unable to move forward.

With the European Union leaving unanswered the calls of serial financiers as well George Soros to ensure the provision of political risk to investors in the forms of financing the middle floor, it is clear why no one lined up to invest in Ukraine.

Like Dmitry Kieselev, the Kremlin’s propagandist, directed, information warfare is now the main type of warfare, paving the way for military action. Disinformation, manipulation, threats and planting of dissent are the equivalents of tank battalions in recent days. Indeed, Putin has largely managed to take advantage of the media to hide Russia’s apparent interference in Ukraine, citing the threat to the rights of ethnic Russian populations in both Crimea and eastern Ukraine as a reason for interference.

Kremlin Mirror Hall

But despite the allocation of millions of dollars ($ 300 million to be precise), to push the Kremlin version to domestic and international audiences, the reality on the ground and in the minds of Ukrainians calls into question Putin’s destabilization campaign. While a comparative study on post-Maidan attitudes in Ukraine, funded by the US National Science Foundation, has underlined that the Putins Novorossiya (New Russia) project, something akin to a pro-Russian state in southeastern Ukraine, actually has little support in places like Crimea, Donbass, Odessa and Kharkiv, the initiative has recently been rejected by leaders separatists of Donetsk and Luhansk. In a closed step, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also announced that, at all levels [] we say we want [the republics] to remain a part of Ukraine.

While the reasons for this sudden change of discourse have not yet come to light, the marks left in the minds of international investors will be difficult to erase. Who would commit the billions of dollars needed to rebuild Ukraine when the media bombarded audiences around the world with stories of an impending world war with Russia?

However, Novorossiya’s death has received a warm welcome from most Ukrainians, who hope to see their country remain as a whole. This message has hardly been trumpeted loudly enough and has led to misperceptions with dramatic political and economic consequences. Indeed, Chrystia Freedland, a Ukrainian journalist living in Canada, did so quickly finger that the apparent division between the predominantly Russian-speaking southeast of Ukraine and the predominantly Ukrainian-speaking west is very simplistic and in fact not so much an ethnic division. While Putin has easily insisted that there were 17 million ethnic Russians living in Ukraine (37% of the population), current figure of ethnic Russian is equivalent to 17% of the population.

A survey conducted in April by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that of individuals living in separatist-controlled regions almost 70% were against the unification of their region with Russia, and 87.7% insisted that Ukraine make its own choices regarding affairs. If true, many ethnic Russians consider themselves Ukrainians, do not hold Russian passports, and do not want dependence on Moscow. For example, both Poroshenko and Yatseniuk still use Russian at home and learned to speak Ukrainian only when they won public office.

Clearly, whether they are ethnic Russians or Ukrainians, the people of Ukraine are largely in favor of a strong and united country. But why is this message not being heard more in the West? Ukrainians, especially Russian Ukrainians, would be best placed to oppose Russian propaganda. Unfortunately, not many have dared to do so. Oleksandr Klymenko, the country’s former tax minister, has become such a voice, defending Ukrainian unity as a bridge between East and West. He also introduced the idea of ​​creating one Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for Donbass, claiming that such a framework would provide the region with strategic and economic importance for Ukraine and allow it to become a major investment hub.

With the collapse of the Ukrainian economy, the government must do more to counter Russian propaganda, strengthen the online resonance of Russian Ukrainians, and send a clear message to the world that Ukraine is one. Such an action would not only confirm the wishes of the population, but strengthen investor confidence and help Ukraine move closer to standing on its own two feet and away from Russia’s sphere of influence.