Saudi defense conglomerates, Emirates cut deal on production of military vehicles





ABU DHABI, UAE In a first for the UAE and Saudi Arabia, their respective defense industry conglomerates signed an agreement to produce the four-wheeled vehicle JAIS, developed by the Emirates firm Nimr, in Saudi Arabia .

Negotiations between the Edge Group NIMR subsidiary and Saudi Arabia’s Military Industry have been going on for some time over the terms of a possible merger agreement summarizing the latest deal. The production plan was finalized during the International Defense Exhibition and Conference, taking place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from February 21-25.

Created to lay the foundation for a long-term joint venture between the two entities, the agreement mandates NIMR license technology in Saudi Arabia so that the kingdoms industry can manufacture the JAIS vehicle and further develop its supply chain.

JAIS is a mine-protected, ambush-laden vehicle that launches a so-called crew castle defense system to protect against mines, improvised explosive devices and ballistic threats.

JAIS was selected for production in Saudi Arabia after facing other vehicles in a competition led by SAMI and Saudi military experts.

Abri Du Plessis, CEO of NIMR, told Defense News it is too early to assess the value of the deals as well as the number of vehicles to be produced. We may not put a number on it, but we are very excited about the potential of what we can achieve together.

The executive added that he wants this agreement to lead to a joint venture between NIMR and SAMI, where the former transfers the technology to the latter, which then locally produces JAIS to further the economic initiative of the kingdoms known as Vision 2030. We believe this is the beginning of a long-term and prosperous partnership.

Edge CEO and Managing Director Faisal Al Bannai said the agreement represents the first military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and is a major step in increasing the already strong relationship between our respective nations.

Added Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI: We are pleased to see the culmination of our joint efforts over the past year as we sign this agreement to transfer technology and knowledge to Saudi Arabia’s defense manufacturing sector, contributing to the localization objective of Saudi Vision 2030 over 50 percent of military equipment spending by 2030. SAMI has chosen NIMR as its preferred local partner because of its strategic position as a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030. This achievement also supports PIF- of [Public Investment Funds] efforts through SAMI in localizing technology and the latest knowledge, as well as building strategic economic partnerships.







