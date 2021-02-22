Manitoba’s Safe Home grant program receives $ 2 million

More free fun is on its way to Manitobansin an effort from the province to keep people at home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manitoba government announced Monday that it is adding another $ 2 million to itSecure program in Homegrant, which provides funding for organizations, businesses and individual artists to provide free programming.

Examples include live broadcast of performing arts, home gym, cooking classes and children’s programs.

The extra money means more than 300 virtual programs can be funded throughout the winter months, said Sports, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox.

The campaign, first introduced in early December with a $ 3 million funding fund, was the result of an acknowledgment that home-stay orders are difficult for people’s mental health and well-being, a government official at the time said. time.

“The Manitoba Safe Home program has been a tremendous success in helping to improve the quality of life for many Manitobans in all regions of the province while helping us stop the spread of COVID-19,” Cox said.

“This pandemic is never over, which is why it is so important that we continue to provide ways for Manitobans to stay ‘safe at home’.”

Asked how she determines the amount of this “extraordinary success”, Cox said more than 2,000 applications were received when the initial $ 3 million was announced.

Chief of the Province of Public Health Dr. Brent Roussin, who joined Cox for Monday’s announcement, was asked if this could cause confusion among the general public in light of the province’s slow reopening economy and allowing people to resume shopping and go for personal services .

“Manitobans have put us in that position to start this careful reopening, very gradually. But I think the message is the longer we stay home, the safer we will be,” he said.

“This virus is still circulating. We are at risk for disturbing variants.”