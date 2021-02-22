World News – International Newspaper Competitive Intelligence Ad Analysis by SocialPeta





SocialPeta Competitive intelligence is the first step in our marketing intelligence work and one of the most important parts. Only when we understand the details of our competitors can we formulate an accurate and effective marketing strategy. In this report, SocialPeta analyzes World News – International News Newspaper advertising analysis from multiple perspectives and helps you see the competitive intelligence of the highest-grossing applications World News – International Newspaper. Now, I will show you how to gain a competitive advantage from SocialPeta. 1. Basic World News Information – International Newspaper Application name : World News – International Newspaper The network : Google Ads (Admob), Facebook, Audience Network Total creative advertising during the time period : 13 2. World News – Competitive Intelligence of International News what is competitive intelligence? Competitive intelligence is the most important part of our marketing. Only when we fully understand the overall situation of competitors and the market can we make accurate judgments. Before advertising, we usually use various tools, such as SocialPeta, to check the details of competitors’ ads. In this report, we will analyze the advertiser’s recent advertising performance World News – International News News The newspaper in detail to understand its advertising strategy. Category trend There are many types of creators. We mainly analyze the trend of the creative category of News World – International News newspaper in the recent period. From 2020-09-06, among the advertising creativity of World News – International Newspaper, the percentage of the Html category is 0.0%, the proportion of the video category is 0.0%, the percentage of the category of Advertising of Playability is 0.0%, Image category ratio is 0.0%, Carousel Percentage category is 100.0%. Network Analysis Ad The SocialPeta Monitoring Network can cover almost all major channels in the world. Understanding competition advertising channels is the first step in marketing work. According to the analysis of SocialPeta, we can see that on 2020-09-06, World News – International Newspaper the percentage of network impressions is set as follows: Facebook percentage is 100.0%, On 2020-09-06, the World News Network – International Newspaper with the most ads is Facebook and its percentage is 100.0%. 3. Top 3 Creative Ad News Analysis of World News – International News Journal This is the detailed information of the top three highest-performing ad creators of all News World ad creators. We can see some advertising trends. Top 1 Creative World News Ad – International Newspaper News Title World News – International News & Newspapers Text coverage Comprehensive and timely news coverage The news comes from major online news sites, currently has the BBC, CNN, New York Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, Reuters and will continue to increase resources. world, politics, business, lifestyle, sports and others Update e … Basic information of Top 3 Ad Creative I 1-ti I 2-ti I 3-ti Duration 116 116 116 Popularity 834 834 834 Dimensions 1000 x 600 1000 x 600 1000 x 600 Creative type image image image The network Instagram Audience network Facebook Similar ads 1 1 1 countries Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, United States Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, United States Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, United States LANGUAGES English English English Through the above analysis, we can see that the most effective channel for World News – International Newspaper in recent ads is Instagram, and the main creative type is Image. At the end: Above is a free World News report – International News Journal on Competitive Intelligence Analysis. To do a good job of advertising, long-term accumulation is required. we need to constantly check the latest trends and competitive intelligence data. By using SocialPeta’s competitive intelligence tools, we can improve our ROI and become our competition fans. Hope this creative ad analysis report allows you to earn more. If you want to check the relevant intelligence analysis of other applications similar to World News – International News News Gazette, you can click the application name below to view related reports.

