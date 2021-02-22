Conservatives urge Liberal MPs to support motion to declare Uighur persecution a genocide

The Federal Conservatives are urging their Liberal counterparts to support a movement that would label Chinese human rights abuses targeting Muslims in the western Xinjiang region as genocide.

The motion would be for Parliament to formally declare China’s actions against Uighurs and other Turkish Muslims a genocide in line with the definition set out in the 1948 United Nations Convention on Genocide.

Media reports and academic and UN experts have accused China of imprisoning Uighurs in concentration camps and “deradicalizing” them and of targeting them forced labor, sexual violence, population control methods, and widespread surveillance. China’s foreign ministry has denied the allegations.

The Conservatives introduced the motion last Thursday and it appears to have the support of all opposition parties.

It is not clear how the majority of members of the Liberal parliamentary group will vote. A spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office said it would be a free vote, meaning Liberal MPs would not be expected to vote in concert for or against.

Several Liberal MPs, including Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Anthony Housefather, have said they vote in favor.

‘A time for moral clarity’

At a news conference this morning, conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chongsaid China’s crime evidence is predominant. He cited surviving evidence, satellite images, videos, documents and media reports from major US and international media.

“Today is a time for moral clarity,” Chong said. “We can no longer ignore this. We have to call it what is a genocide.”

Chong and conservative human rights critic Garnett Genuiswere were joined at the event by a Uighur woman who said she was assigned to teach Chinese at a mass detention facility and a women’s prison in the city of rmqi from March to November 2017 .

LOOK | The Conservatives call on all MPs to support the Uighur genocide motion:

The House of Commons will vote on whether to formally declare China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Turkish Muslims as genocide. 1:21

Through an interpreter, Qelbinur Tursun said that during that time at work, she saw or heard of numerous acts of intimidation, violence and rape against Uighur people.

“No one should be subjected to such cruelty,” she said.

Tursun said she was forcibly sterilized in 2019 through surgical procedure, along with hundreds of other Uighur women.

Tursun said some of her relatives are still in Chinese prisons and that Chinese authorities have targeted her harassment and threatening to punish her for speaking out.

Chong and Genuis said they want their liberal counterpart to vote in favor of the motion so lawmakers can show a united front on a fundamental human rights issue and send a strong message to China.

“When it comes to international human rights, we are unfortunately accustomed to hearing the phrase ‘complicated’ to justify not doing what is clearly right,” Genuis said. “But what we see before our eyes is not complicated.”

The Conservative Movement will not be binding on the government.

While not specifying any specific action the government should take, it calls on Canada to act in accordance with the US and other allies that recognize acts of genocide.

Chong said the genocide label could lay the groundwork for stronger action against companies importing products produced in the Xinjiang region using forced labor.

He also said Ottawa should crack down on Magnitsky-style sanctions against Chinese officials accused of committing genocide.

In this photo from December 3, 2018, people line up at the Artux Vocational Training Training Service Center at the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in the Xinjiang region of western China. (Ng Han Guan / Associated Press)

Deputies will also vote on a change proposed by Bloc MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppewich urges the government to lobby the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing if the Chinese government does not change course.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and Green Party leader Annamie Paul have both made that request in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet ministers have been reluctant to use the word “genocide” to describe China’s actions against Uighurs. Last week, Trudeau said the word genocide is an “extremely charged” term and he is unwilling to use it at this point.

Canada wants independent investigation

Foreign Minister Marc Garneau went on to say that the government does not want to go alone in declaring actions a genocide and prefers to work with international partners to gather facts on the ground.

He said Canada wants independent investigators to go to China to document the abuses. The International Criminal Court has said it will no longer pursue such an investigation.

In an interview with the Canadian press on Saturday, Cong Peiwu, the Chinese ambassador to Canada, reiterated his government’s claims that Uighurs were not being mistreated and described the genocide allegations as unfounded in China’s harshness. He denounced the pending vote as an interference in China’s internal affairs.

While Trudeau and his cabinet appear reluctant to accuse Chinese leaders of committing genocide, backbench Liberal MPs helped draft a recent report by the Municipal Subcommittee on International Human Rights documenting the mistreatment of the Muslim minority in Xinjiang province.

The committee, chaired by Liberal MP Peter Fonseca, said it agrees with experts who say China’s anti-Uighur campaign meets the UN-defined definition of genocide.

Look: Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith says he plans to support the Uighur genocide movement:

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith told Power & Politics on Friday that he intends to support the Conservative movement which calls on Parliament to declare that China is committing genocide against its Muslim minority populations. 2:06

A genocide statement would bring Canada into line with the U.S. of a virtual bilateral meeting between Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden scheduled for Tuesday.

In January, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration had ruled that China had committed “genocide and crimes against humanity” in the Xinjiang region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinkenhas continued the former administration’s policy to describe China’s treatment of the Uighur genocide.

“My judgment remains that the genocide was committed … against the Uighurs and that has not changed,” Blinken said late last month.