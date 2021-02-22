



OTTAWA – A mandatory three-day hotel quarantine for most travelers landing at Canadian airports began on Monday after some passengers complained of long waits to get into the hotel reservation system. At Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, some passengers arriving by flight from Brussels talked about disconnected calls and hours or even days waiting in line to make a reservation. Loveline Akonbeng, originally from Cameroon, said it took her sister three days waiting on the phone for hours to finally get through. “Three hours of waiting and sometimes the line breaks on its own,” said Akonbeng, who described feeling “panicked” as her journey drew to a close. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said tighter border controls are meant to keep everyone safe, not punish travelers. At a news conference Friday, Trudeau acknowledged he had problems with the phone lines, but said the problems would be cleared up soon. “Our officials are working hard to ensure that the quarantine system is in place by Monday and we will be able to communicate with Canadians about instructions on how to comply with those measures,” Trudeau said at the time. Hotel stays, which must be paid by travelers, are just one of a series of measures that went into effect on Monday to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the introduction of variants that are considered more transmissible than the dominant type of virus circulating in Vendi. Most prospective air travelers will need to be tested for the virus upon arrival and back towards the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine. Passengers arriving at land borders will be provided with self-propelled barges and testing will be provided on site at five high-volume border crossings. The new rules are in addition to previous orders requiring a negative test result within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers will need to complete a second test on Day 10 of their self-isolation period. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 22, 2021.







