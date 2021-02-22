



After Japan grounded the entire Pratt & Whitney PW4000-112 turbocharged Boeing 777, the U.S. FAA said late Sunday that it would issue an emergency airworthiness directive requiring immediate or “expedited” inspections. of aircraft in response to a major United Airlines 777-200 engine failure on Saturday. The order came as United Airlines, the only US aircraft operator in question, said it had dropped its fleet of 24 after consulting with Boeing and the FAA. Boeing, meanwhile, has recommended grounding all 69 aircraft in service and another 59 in storage “until the FAA identifies the proper inspection protocol.” Along with 24 aircraft still in service with United, another 19 flew for All Nippon Airways and 13 for Japan Airlines. The rest flew to Korean Air and Asiana, both said they would also ground their fleets. In a statement, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson shed light on investigators’ focus on the empty blank fan sheets unique to the PW4000s at 777. These edges have been under scrutiny in the past, following a similar incident in 2018 involving the same model of aircraft operated by United Airlines. In this case, the initial inspection by the National Transportation Safety Board found a broken blade at the root, a contiguous adjacent blade in the middle of the space, and part of one embedded in the locking ring. The remaining blades showed damage to the tops and main edges. NTSB investigators continue to analyze debris that fell into a mile-long area on a Denver suburb on Saturday as a result of an engine failure, which occurred shortly after United Flight 328 took off from Denver International Airport en route to Honolulu. The plane turned and landed safely in Denver around 1:30 p.m. None of the 241 passengers and crew members and no one on the ground suffered injuries. Television footage showed a nearly intact nacelle entrance edge from the PW4000-112 lying in the backyard of a suburban home in Broomfield, Colorado, approximately 30 miles west of the airport. More large parts of the motor cow landed on a nearby athletic field. Cell phone video footage taken by passengers on the plane showed that almost all the crawling disappears from the proper engine as the engine itself spewed flame from its core. The almost identical incident in 2018 involving a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 occurred as the plane approached Honolulu. In that case, cowling around PW4000-112 on the right fell by 45 minutes before the plane landed. Investigators found that a broken fan blade caused the failure. Last year the NTSB determined that insufficient training for an acoustic thermal inspection (TAI) process developed by Pratt & Whitney led to technicians who misdiagnosed a fan blade problem that ultimately failed in the 2018 incident. Since then Pratt has developed a formal curriculum inspection training and the FAA issued an airworthiness directive in March 2019 requiring repeated inspections of all PW4000 in service.

