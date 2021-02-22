Renovation of the Ram temple in full swing in the village of Siddaramaiahs





Former Prime Minister Siddaramaiah, who has drawn attention from BJP leaders for refusing to contribute to the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, has been invisibly patronizing the renovation of a Ram mandir in his nearby village of Siddaramanahundi here. The renovated temple is coming to a 50×100 ft plot of land where a Ram temple had existed in an old structure. The renovation, which started more than a year ago but had to be suspended due to COVID-19, has resumed and is now underway. Work has reached an advanced stage and the temple is likely to be ready for the Ramanavami festival in April, according to members of the committee overseeing construction. Nagaraj, a Siddaramanahundi resident and a committee member, told Hindu that temple work was undertaken using the contributions of 600 families in the village. Committee members are hoping for a contribution from the former prime minister, who is also supporting the renovation work, he said. The entire renovation cost is expected to be between 35 lakh and 40 lakh, and Ram’s main idol is scheduled to come from Chickballapur soon. Mr Siddaramaiah first revealed that a Ram temple was under construction in his village while talking to reporters in Mysuru last Saturday, asking questions about the donation collection for the Ayodhya temple. After saying that Ram temples were built everywhere and not just in Ayodhya, the Congress leader said such construction was underway in his native village as well. The Congress leader had refused to contribute to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, citing its controversial nature as reasons. But he had also said he was ready to contribute to the construction of Ram temples elsewhere. Somashekar turns back ST Somashekar, the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, claimed on Monday that Mr Siddaramaiah could have given donations to the Ram temple in Ayodhya but was probably willing to accept it in public. He is making baseless allegations [on the donations being collected] as he has no issues criticizing the BJP government in the state as it is doing a good job, he said.

