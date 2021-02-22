International Red Cross issues emergency call to stop new Ebola outbreak in West Africa | Voice of America





The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is calling for $ 9.4 million to fund efforts to prevent a new Ebola outbreak from spreading across West Africa. The IFRC said Monday that the money will be used to boost oversight and community awareness efforts in Guinea, Liberia, Cte dIvoire, Mali, Senegal and Sierra Leone. Ebola does not care about borders, said Mohammed Mukhier, IFRC Regional Director for Africa. The close social, cultural and economic ties between communities in Guinea and neighboring countries pose a very serious risk of the virus spreading to Liberia, Cte dIvoire and Sierra Leone, and potentially beyond. Guinean health officials declared an epidemic Sunday after three cases were discovered in Gouck, a rural community in NZerekore prefecture. At least one victim there has died. This is the first Ebola outbreak in Guinea since 2016. The Ebola outbreak in 2014, the largest in history, killed more than 11,000 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Guinea was expecting 11,000 doses of the Ebola vaccine to be delivered by the World Health Organization on Sunday, but Reuters news agency said the shipment was delayed due to heavy dust brought by winds from the Sahara Desert. The shipment will now arrive in Conarky on Monday, with vaccination efforts set to begin on Tuesday. Guinea is also expecting another 8,600 doses of the vaccine from the United States. There have also been four confirmed cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including two deaths. The WHO has about 20 experts supporting national and provincial health authorities in the DRC. The United Nations announced it is releasing $ 15 million from its emergency aid fund to help fight blasts in Guinea and the DRC.

