Crowds change government, says Rakesh Tikai

Ghaziabad:Throwing a dig at Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomars that the remark that simply gathering crowds does not lead to the repeal of laws, Union leader Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) leader Rakesh Tiakit said on Monday that crowd gathering changes the government.

You buy crops at half the tariff and say farm laws are beneficial. The minister says crowd gathering does not change the law. They (the government) need to understand that crowd gathering changes government … Currently the young people here are looking to get back the three farm laws, but so far they have not given a call to change the government. They (the government) need to understand this and talk to our committee, Tika told a panchayat in Kharkhoda, Haryana.

Tikait, who is leading the ongoing farmers’ protests against the three new farm laws at the UP Porta Centers in Ghaziabad, is holding a series of rallies in Haryana to gather support for farmers and also for various Khap Panchayats holding social dominance. .

Tikait reiterated that the government should hold talks with the committee, which is made up of members of farmers’ unions. The last time government representatives and members of the farm unions committee met with each other for discussions was January 22 and then no talks could be held.

The government should know that they are nothing before farmers who can ruin their crops. They should not forget that these are our tractors themselves (who went to Delhi on Republic Day) and not those who were hired …, said Tikait.

On Sunday, Union Minister Tomar told reporters in Gwalior that the government was ready to hold talks and also make changes if necessary, and urged agitation farm unions to tell the government what provisions in the new laws find anti-farmers. Considering the issue sensitively, the government has held 12 rounds of talks with farmers’ unions. But decisions based on negotiations can be made when objections are noticed (on new farm laws), Tomar had said.

You say cut the laws … It does not happen that the crowd gathers and the laws are revoked, said the minister.

The BKU national spokesman further said the ongoing agitation is also of poor farmers who have two livestock and even poor who get food from ration stores, in addition to vendors who set up shops in the weekly markets.

The protest is not against just three laws, as more such laws will come. They will get out of hand if we do not put the brakes on now. They have a lot of power given to them by farmers and the common man. So we have to break their nose and after that a child will be able to make them work. After that they will get back the new laws and also the laws they want to bring, Tikait added.

He said farmers’ unions have spread the message to farmers in West Bengal and Assam that their rice products should be sold at the minimum support price (MSP).

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of about 40 farmers’ unions, from the Singhu border also criticized remarks made by the Union agriculture minister. We would like to remind Shri Tomar and others in government that the current protests are a consequence of the deep resentment and anger that was allowed to build into the minds of farmers by the government. Today, farmers are receiving support from all sides, nationally and internationally. The protesters are not a crowd, but our notes, thanks to which we are alive today, including people in government, SKM said in a press release issued on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chandra Mohan, secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party UP unit, criticized the remarks made by Tiakit. The language used is not required in a democratic structure. However, this shows the frustration of these people and also that their constant agitation has failed. The country’s farmers stay with the Prime Minister, Mohan said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting in different parts of Delhi since November last year, including at the UP Gate protest site. They have demanded the repeal of three farm laws and a new law on EMP. The government during the last meeting had proposed that it was ready to keep implementing the three laws for a period of one and a half years. The proposal was rejected by farmers’ unions.