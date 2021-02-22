International
We are on a ‘one-way street to freedom’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a televised press conference on 10 Downing Street on 22 February 2021 in London, England.
Leon Neal | Getty Images News Getty Images
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had some good news for the country on Monday after months of blockade, saying an “unprecedented” vaccination program meant he was “now traveling on a one-way street to freedom”.
Facilitating the blockade for England will come in a number of steps and will depend on the data at each stage, he said. The first step will be the opening of schools in England on March 8th. The latter, scheduled for June 21, will see the removal of all mixing boundaries and the reopening of any sectors that remain closed, such as nightclubs.
The UK has been one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, with the fourth highest number of infections after the US, India and Brazil. So far, he has counted over 4.1 million cases of coronavirus and has seen 120,810 deaths as a result of the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
It saw a sharp increase in cases heading towards winter as a new, more contagious strain of the virus appeared in the southeast of the country. It has now become the predominant strain of the virus nationwide and has been detected in many parts of the world, along with other more viral strains of the virus.
A silver lining in the UK pandemic experience has been the vaccination response. It was the first country in the world to adopt a coronavirus vaccine, a candidate from Pfizer and BioNTech.
He then approved and began administering AstraZeneca-Oxford University, a cheaper vaccine produced in the UK and easier to transport and store than rival strokes. As of Saturday, over 17.5 million Britons have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with over 600,000 receiving both doses, according to government data.
New infections that fall
The data show that new infections are falling, with early studies showing that coronavirus vaccines also help prevent the transmission of the virus, as well as preventing serious diseases.
In the last seven days, the UK has seen 77,432 new cases of coronavirus, down 16.2% from the previous weekly count. The death toll in the last seven days, 3,414 victims, is also 27.4% lower than the previous seven-day number. Hospital admissions are also falling.
This is a new story and will be updated soon.
CNBC’s Holly Ellyatt contributed to this article.
