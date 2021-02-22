Saudi Arabias MDLBeast to launch albums with local and international artists





DUBAI: In these strange and unprecedented times, it certainly feels like the best kind of clothes are the ones that wrap you in a warm embrace, offering a calm feeling of protection and comfort. The Qasimis Fall 2021 collection belongs to this category. The new collection focuses on the concept of being wrapped up and embraced and protected during such an uncertain time, Hoor Al-Qasimi, the Emirates creative director of the London-based menswear brand, told Arab News. Fall Access in Fall 2021. Supplied Seeking inspiration from Islamic architecture more specifically Mashrabiya, which is an element of traditional Arabic architecture used from the Middle Ages to the mid-20th century Al-Qasimis structured and sewn garments wrap the body within them, embracing the form human. Fall Access in Fall 2021. Supplied Al-Qasimi introduced the new offer through a digital presentation during London Fashion Week, which is currently taking place until 23 February. Considering that Al-Qasimi is an arts patron (she is the founder of the Sharjah Art Foundation) it is not surprising that she decided to present the Fall 2021 collection through a fashion film. The video was a collaborative effort between interdisciplinary performance company Bakani Pick-Up, which gave the presentation choreography, and Visionist, who composed the soundtrack. It has been a wonderful experience and I look forward to having more similar collaborations in the future, Al-Qasimi noted. As for the collection itself, the lineup was dotted with a diverse and interesting range of fabrics inspired by meeting room interiors used by Bloomsbury Group, a group of writers, intellectuals, philosophers and artists. Materials included chenille and mohair in pieces like a parka and large ditch, load pants and casserole. Fall Access in Fall 2021. Supplied When it came to the color palette, Al-Qasimi looked to Yemen. The softer notes of laurel and muted lime are in contrast to ivy, deep purple, cumin, copper and saffron. The prints take a rebellious stance, immersing the military camouflage of the regions but offset by softer tulip motifs found on pottery and tiles throughout the Islamic world. The words of the late German statesman Konrad Adenauer, We all live under the same sky, were printed on detachable panels and outerwear while dreaming! written in Arabic calligraphy was embroidered on the sweater. Finally free, a reference to the speech of Martin Luther King Jr. 1963, also appeared on offer. Fall Access in Fall 2021. Supplied The new collection is Al-Qasimis third for the London-based brand since it took over after her twin brother Khalid Al-Qasimis passed away in 2019. Although fashion is a new territory for the creative director, the Sharjah-born designer revealed that she is slowly taking the obstacles of things. She said: I think the most important thing is to listen to everyone around you and learn from their experiences.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos