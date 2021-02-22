International
New Zealand marks 10 years since the deadly earthquake in Christchurch – Daily Breeze
By Nick Perry | Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand New Zealand lowered its flags Monday and made a special note to those who could not travel as it marked the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake that killed 185 people.
Hundreds of people took part in an outdoor service in Christchurch, which continues to be rebuilt by the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that devastated most of its center. A special service was also held in the northern Japanese city of Toyama, home to 12 students who died in the quake.
Speaking at the Christchurch ceremony, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was important to remember that 87 of the victims were foreigners and many of their families could not be there due to coronavirus travel restrictions.
“Our flags still fly at half-staff today,” she said.
Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel spoke of the 28 Japanese nationals who died, the largest number of victims from any country outside New Zealand.
“I especially wanted to mention all the Japanese family members I met last year in Japan and who wanted so much to be here,” she said. “We are forever connected by this tragedy and we do not forget you even when we are away. You are with us in spirit. ”
Another person who spoke at the Christchurch service was Maan Alkaisi, a university professor who has spent years trying to get authorities to file criminal charges against those who designed the CTV building which collapsed during the quake, killing 115 people including his wife, Maysoon Abbas.
A post-earthquake review revealed that the building model was defective and it should never have been approved.
“Today commemorates 10 years of injustice and ill-treatment,” Alkaisi said. “Today reminds us of our responsibility to make sure we learn from this tragic experience and honor those beautiful people we have lost by ensuring that their dreams are kept alive, ensuring that this does not happen again.”
The memorial service was held on the banks of the Avon River and people observed a silence at 12:51 pm, at the time of the 2011 earthquake. Emergency service workers and others took turns reading the names of each of the victims.
At one touching moment, Dalziel read a message from Bob Parker, who was mayor at the time of the quake and became an internationally known face of tragedy. Parker recently suffered a stroke and attended service in a wheelchair.
Ardern said the quake had affected people in many ways and daily reminders, including tremors and rugged landscape, had made recovery more difficult.
“Ten years later there will be people still living their daily lives with the long shadow of that day,” she said.
“But as we look forward to the next decade, I see hope and energy and optimism,” she said. “And I see Christchurch taking its rightful place among the best and brightest cities in New Zealand.”
In Toyama, more than 100 family members, friends and school officials held a moment of silence for the victim students and offered flowers during a ceremony at Tojama College of Foreign Languages. Most of them joined the internet because of coronavirus measures.
“Now, 10 years after that earthquake, the sadness of losing everyone and the indescribable regret are once again in our hearts,” Tamehisa Ueda, the head of the school, said at the ceremony.
12 Japanese students were having lunch at King’s Education, an English-language school for international students, when the quake struck, destroying the building.
Masatsugu Yokota, whose daughter Saki died at the age of 19 in the quake, told public television NHK that he still misses her.
“I still look for it while I’m walking around town, or wherever I go,” he said.
Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato pledged the government’s continued support for the victims’ families.
Associated Press video reporter Chisato Tanaka contributed to this report from Toyama, Japan.
