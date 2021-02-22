Chip shortages worldwide are expected to last next year and this is good news for semiconductor stocks





A global shortage of semiconductors has pushed chip stocks to record highs, and analysts expect chips to continue to be in short supply at least until the end of the year as COVID-19 pushes the world further into the digital realm and industry. try to keep up with the demand.

Chips have been difficult to make for vehicle manufacturers and consumers, causing difficulties in a range of industries. The cause seems to be a combination of growing demand as people searched for electronics during the COVID-19 pandemic, limited production capacity to meet that demand and the US-China trade war.

Maribel Lopez, lead analyst at Lopez Research, told MarketWatch in an interview the chip industry is facing a perfect storm of demand and supply issues that is unlikely to be resolved any time soon. Unless we have a major economic crisis, which is definitely possible, one of the things that is happening now is that almost everything you buy will have a chip in it, Lopez said. You can not buy a dumb product. While high demand for mobile device chips in 2020 was expected, the increase in demand for PC-based chips was not, she said. The trend of shrinking chips to where they can fit in places they have not been able to fit in before has made the production process more complex, Lopez noted. The pandemic took those trends and established an increased level of instability in the supply chains and manufacturing practices that deal with them. The full impact of the chip shortage, however, did not hit the wider market until General Motors Co. GM,

-0.64% ,

Ford Motor Co. F,

+ 1.12%

and other vehicle manufacturers said recently they had to shut down production on certain models due to a lack of semiconductors. While the shortage has caused pain for consumers and companies, it has not hurt the chip industry. In a recent note, JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur said this past earnings season was the first the firm has followed where all covered chip makers not only beat quarterly estimates but topped forecasts for forecasts. For more: Semiconductor stocks are hot and these numbers say they have more room to run Chip stocks have risen to the roofs of all time. PHLX SOX semiconductor index,

-3.75% ,

which follows dozens of major chip-related shares, has gained more than 65% in the last 12 months, compared to a 17% gain on the S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.64% ,

and a 43% increase in the Nasdaq Composite COMP heavy technical index,

-2.35% . Analysts believe there may be more profits ahead, though demand sends higher prices and boosts companies across the semiconductor space. Even when stock bases look thin, Sur said we believe half the companies are shipping 10% to 30% NELN N levelsNT levels current demand level and it will take at least 3-4 quarters for supply to reach demand and then another 1-2 quarters for customer / distribution channel inventories to be replenished back to normal levels. Susquehanna Financial analyst Christopher Rolland recently said he expects chip shortages to only worsen in the spring. The lead time, or the amount of time an order is placed between its delivery, for semiconductors entering a risk zone over 14 weeks, the longest since the last chip period of 2018, Rolland said. See also: Semiconductor stocks to buy in 2021 after price reduction, according to B. Riley While this may be good in the short term for chip suppliers and manufacturers, with some companies estimating demand exceeding supply for several quarters, in the long run it may fail if not well managed, Rolland said. The chip industry still remembers what happened less than three years ago when it was drowning in an oversupply surplus. At the time, customers were buying too many supplies of chips to close lower prices because prices had risen in the 2018 chip boom, causing a huge drop in demand, leaving chip makers with large inventories and fallen in stock prices. Nvidia Corp NVDA,

-3.61% ,

Micron Technology Inc. MU,

-5.32%

and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD,

-4.68% ,

along with other industry players were all affected by the weakness. These companies are doing what they can to avoid a recurrence of the pain that came at the end of the 2018 boom and the resulting shortage. Nvidia, for example, said it hoped to alleviate gaming card shortages by launching a microprocessor designed to mine cryptocurrencies like cryptocurrencies like bitcoin BTCUSD,

-5.59%

and ethereum ETHUSD,

-7.43%

keep flying to mark altitude. While the claims of this different time should always be dealt with with a grain of salt, it may very well be different this time given the unprecedented mix of factors the world has gone through over the past year. Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin, who pursues supply chain technical issues, is more concerned with ongoing supply chain disruptions than is placing excessive orders. Weve heard from countless suppliers and distributors of components for elevated bill levels and increased backlogs, usually a two-order red

flag, said Sheering. We do not see any major correction on the horizon, given the ongoing supply constraints as well as continued optimism for improving demand at 2H21, said analyst Stifel. We remain more concerned with ongoing supply disruptions and rising material costs than making an immediate multi-quarterly inventory correction. MarketWatch Premium: 11 semiconductor stocks expected to grow up to 47% over next year Chip equipment suppliers seem confident that chip manufacturers will build their capacity due to shortages and next-generation models that will not be well serviced by existing factories. Applied Materials Inc. AMAT,

-3.67%

said last week it expects to supply a plus-decade investment cycle to chipmakers. This followed strong profits and insights from chipmaking equipment companies KLA Corp. KLAC,

-4.66%

and Lam Research Corp. LRCX,

-5.04%

noting that chip manufacturers need to further build their production capacity. The case in question, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM,

-2.06% ,

the third-party manufacturing giant that manufactures silicon for many chipmakers like Apple Inc. AAPL,

-2.79%

and others, said it plans to spend $ 28 billion to build its facilities in 2021. Intel Corp. INTC,

-3.43%

has avoided a plan to transfer production chips to companies like TSMC, as it has encountered problems with its own process technology. AMD said it expects a strong 2021 earlier this year, and announced new laptops and data center chips. Qualcomm Inc. QCOM,

-3.83%

also reported strong results despite projected shortages of a V-shaped recovery. Meanwhile, Micron seems positioned to take advantage of a jump in demand. The supply shortages that plague traditional industries, rather than simply making it harder for players to get the latest console or graphics card, have increased the urgency of addressing the shortage. Amid growing concerns from industry leaders, the Biden administration has reportedly drafted an executive order reviewing critical supply chains affecting U.S. production, particularly those involving chips and high-capacity batteries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos