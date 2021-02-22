Englands COVID closure to end: Timeline of new rules, guidelines





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has established new plans to facilitate the blockade of COVID-19 in England, BBC news reports. Restrictions will be fully eased by April if everything works as planned. Some contexts In January, England entered a new blockade requiring everyone to stay home if they did not have permission to leave, as I wrote for Deseret News. Reasons to leave included basic medical needs, buying food, training and work for those who could not do so from home, according to BBC news.

The connection came as a new variant was unveiled on site.

Therefore, we have to go to a national deadlock, which is quite difficult to contain this variant, Johnson said, for Reuters However, the blockade showed little evidence of a decrease in COVID-19 cases. The researchers said highly transmissible variant COVID-19 continued to work his way through the closures, according to Reuters. New plans Johnson described a four-stage process for reopening in England. Here’s how it breaks. Dates may vary. March 8: Step 1 would begin with the reopening of schools, as well as limited social interactions in nature, according to CNN.

Step 1 would begin with the reopening of schools, as well as limited social interactions in nature, according to CNN. March 29: The second phase of step one would remove more restrictions, including allowing groups of six to meet outside with two families allowed to mix.

The second phase of step one would remove more restrictions, including allowing groups of six to meet outside with two families allowed to mix. April 12: Step 2 would feature the return of non-essential retail sales, such as gyms and hairdressers. This would also include theme parks, for CNN.

Step 2 would feature the return of non-essential retail sales, such as gyms and hairdressers. This would also include theme parks, for CNN. May 17: Step 3 involves removing the rules of the social contract. Restaurants will be allowed to serve inside. Groups of 30 can meet in public spaces or in private outdoor environments, according to CNN.

Step 3 involves removing the rules of the social contract. Restaurants will be allowed to serve inside. Groups of 30 can meet in public spaces or in private outdoor environments, according to CNN. June 12: Step 4 would see the removal of all social contact rules and the return of nightclubs. Weddings have no restrictions on that step, CNN reports. Moving forward Johnson said the new plan will help people plan for their summers and future. The country, he said, will make adjustments as needed. “I know there will be a lot of people who will worry that we are very ambitious and that it is arrogant to impose any kind of plan on a virus,” he said. BBC news. I agree that we should always be humble before nature.

A miserable year will give way to a spring and a summer that will be very different and incomparably better than the picture we see around us today, he said.

