International Flight News: Fly to Maldives Directly FROM THIS City





Flights Latest News: Air India, Vistara and SpiceJet have come up with good news for air travelers again after announcing new domestic and international flights. Air India is launching two new flight routes with Alliance Air in February, while private carrier Vistara has announced an international flight route to the Maldives from Mars. Meanwhile, SpiceJet is launching more flights to Bengaluru. Read also – International flights: Flight to India from abroad? Check out these new air travel guides today Here are the details: Air Alliance flight between Pantnagar (Dehradun) and New Delhi [Flight AI9645] Air India Branch The Air Alliance launched new flights between Pantnagar and New Delhi via Dehradun from February 16, last week. Read also – Prospect of Tokyo Olympics Manu Bhaker claims she was harassed and insulted by Air India employees Delhi to Pantnagar: It will depart from Delhi at 09:45 AM and stop in Dehradun at 10:55 AM. It will depart from Dehradun at 11:45 AM and arrive in Pantnagar at 12:30 PM. Read also – International Flights: Vistara Launches Uninterrupted Flights From Delhi to Frankfurt Pantnagar in Delhi: The flight will depart from Pantnagar at 01:00 PM, arrive in Dehradun at 01:50 PM, depart at 02:20 PM and arrive in Delhi at 03:20 PM. Air India resumes flights between Kolkata and Aizawl [AI714] Air India has resumed non-stop flights between Kolkata and Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram. The flights will operate once a week on Friday. Kolkata in Aizwal: From Kolkata, it will depart at 07:30 AM and arrive in Aizawl at 08:45 AM. Aizawl in Kolkata: The flight will depart from Aizawl at 09:30 AM and arrive in Kolkata at 10:45 AM SpiceJet start Rajkot flight to Bengaluru [SG883] Rajkot in Gujarat will now be connected directly by air with Bengaluru with the new SpiceJet flight. Budget carrier SpiceJet will operate flights on the route from 24 February. Rajkot in Bengaluru: The flight will depart from Rajkot at 03:00 PM and arrive in Bengaluru at 05:10 PM. Bengaluru in Rajkot: He will depart from Bengaluru at 12:05 pm and arrive in Rajkot at 02:30 pm. Vistara to conduct international flight between Mumbai and Maldives [UK271] Vistara has announced new flights between Mumbai and Mal to the Maldives. Vistara went on Twitter to announce that the flights will operate between March 3 and March 27. Here are the deadlines: The flight will depart from Mumbai at 09:40 AM and arrive in Mal at 12:25 PM. It will depart from Mal at 01:40 PM and arrive in Mumbai at 04:55 PM.







