The Grammy-winning duo of Daft Punk split after 28 years





NEW YORK >> Grammy-winning electronic music pioneers Daft Punk have announced that they will split after 28 years. The French duo with helmets shared the news today on an 8-minute video called “Epilogue.” Kathryn Frazier, the band’s senior publicist, confirmed the split to The Associated Press. Daft Punk, consisting of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have had great success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with “One More Time”, “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” “and” Get lucky “. Bangalter and de Homem-Christo met at a school in Paris in 1987. Before Daft Punk, they formed an indie rock band called Darling. They officially formed Daft Punk in 1993 and the helmeted, dumb and mysterious musicians released their debut album, “Homework”, 1997. They first found success with the international hit “Da Funk”, which topped the Billboard dance charts. and won them their first Grammy nomination. A second hit no. 1 and the Grammy nomination followed with “Around the World”. Daft Punk spent time touring the world and reached greater heights with their second album, 2001 “Discovery”. It included the infectious strokes “Once Again” and “Hardest, Best, Fastest, Strongest”, which Kanye West turned into his hit “Stronger”, released in 2007. She won West for best Grammy rap performance at the 2008 show, where West and Daft Punk performed together on stage. A year later, a live version of “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” won the Daft Punk Best Grammy Dance Record – their first win – and their album “Alive 2007” received Best Electronic Album / dancing. But it was the 2014 Grammy where Daft Punk really took center stage, winning the album of the year for “Random Access Memories” and making history as the first electronic act to win the highest honor at the Grammys. The duo won four awards that night, including the record of the year for their bomb hit “Get Lucky,” with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers. “Memories of Random Access” was considered an album of the genre, highlighted by its mix of live instruments, disco sounds, funk, rock, R&B and more. Rolling Stone ranked it No. 295 on their list of “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” last year.







