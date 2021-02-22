Human traffickers use transport corridors to avoid detection: report





Click here for updates on this story TORONTO, Ontario (CTV News) – Human traffickers are using transportation corridors to exploit more women and girls in Canada, says a new report. The report from the Canadian Center for Ending Trafficking in Human Beings found that by constantly moving through cities and provinces, sex traffickers keep their victims confused and unable to orient themselves, forcing them to rely on traffickers. The study describes both inter-provincial and provincial routes that allow traffickers to move victims within and between provinces. Cars are the most common mode of transportation, with traffickers renting multiple vehicles throughout their travels, the report says. Traffickers often rent multiple cars at different stages of a corridor to make identification more difficult, the report reads. Renting vehicles with false identification makes it even more challenging for law enforcement to track the movements and actions of traffickers. Making tracking even more difficult, traffickers use short-term stays to avoid detection. Law enforcement respondents noted a significant increase in the use of short-stay traffickers, which could pose challenges for investigations, the report says. Roads identified in the report include the Ontario 401 Motorway, with its many tributaries in urban areas along its route between Montreal and Windsor, Ont. In Alberta, corridors connect urban areas and work camps in Fort McMurray and Grande Prairie. The TransCanada Highway connects traffickers to destinations in all provinces across Canada. Air travel is also used to move victims across the country, according to the report. Law enforcement respondents specifically indicated the trafficking of victims from Montreal to Calgary by plane. These corridors exist in every province in Canada, only the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut are without, and this is a result of the lack of major roads and highways that allow traffickers to move quickly through towns and cities, according to the report. Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market with this article contributor, you may not use it on any platform. [email protected]

