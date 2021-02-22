Health workers, the elderly can not take pictures in Sinovac

MANILA, Philippines The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday authorized the urgent use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, but did not recommend it for front-line workers at high risk of exposure to coronavirus and for the elderly due to its different levels of efficacy.

The FDA decision put front-line workers and military personnel at the top of governments’ priority list for inoculation with the vaccine donated by China. Soldiers will receive 100,000 donation doses of 600,000 doses expected to arrive this week.

Staff at government-run hospitals in Metro Manila and other cities were initially at the top of the list of priorities, but FDA chief Eric Domingo on Monday said data on the late-stage Sinovac vaccine, known by its brand name CoronaVac, showed that it had a lower degree of efficacy when used for healthcare workers exposed to the coronavirus compared to healthy people aged 18-59 years.

The Philippines has about 1.4 million health workers.

Not best for health workers

According to our experts, [Sinovacs] the vaccine is not the best vaccine for them, Domingo told a news conference, referring to health workers. He said the data showed that CoronaVac was only 50.4 percent effective in the high-risk group.

Therefore, it is not recommended to be used in this group, Domingo said. This is better than nothing, but the recommendation of our experts is that this is not the best vaccine for him [health-care workers], he added.

CoronaVac showed a higher efficiency rate of 65.3 percent among clinically healthy people aged 18 to 59 based on clinical trials in Indonesia and 91.2 percent based on clinical trials in Turkey, Domingo said.

CoronaVac, according to the FDA, is safe to use and the adverse events reported after immunization were transient and mostly mild to moderate, similar to common vaccine reactions.

Evaluation for allergies and anaphylaxis is good. There is a low chance of having an allergy or severe allergic reaction, Domingo said.

CoronaVac will be administered in two doses, four weeks apart.

Third to be approved

This is the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the FDA. The first was the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which issued a license on January 14, and the second was the AstraZeneca vaccine, authorized on January 28.

The FDA is considering applications for emergency use permits from Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute and India’s Bharat Biotech.

Vaccines approved for emergency use may not be sold locally and manufacturers or their local representatives may only sell them to the Department of Health (DOH) and the National Task Force Against COVID-19 or their designated organizations.

Asked how the FDA decision would affect the governments of the vaccine distribution plan, which was supposed to start with the hospital staff, Vivencio Dizon, the program’s deputy executor, said the issue had to wait for

the recommendation of the National Immunization Advisory Group.

Dizon said the group will discuss the issue during a meeting Tuesday.

President Harry Roque’s spokesman said the group would probably review the priority list for the Sinovac vaccine given the restrictions on the use of the drug.

Since the first priority is health care workers followed by the elderly, they can not use [the vaccine]. The front economic lines may be the first along with the soldiers. These are the ones working in industries that were open during the year [lockdown], Roque said at a news conference.

He said the group included farmers, fishermen, miners and workers in the transport sector, export industries and business process contracting.

Priority areas, he said, will be Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao.

Roque said China will need three days from the authorization to distribute the vaccines, which means they could arrive this week.

Vaccines would only need the usual cold, he said.

Roque said President Duterte, who had expressed a preference for a vaccine made in China, would receive the vaccine made by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

Mr. Duterte is 75 years old and does not qualify for CoronaVac.

Infectious disease expert Edsel Salvana of the National Institutes of Health found the FDA decision interesting.

Sinovac mori [the authorization], but [it] states that it should not be used for first-line health care workers, the elderly or those with associated conditions, Salvana said. I would have preferred [health workers get it first], but it depends on those vaccines that are available and can be used.

Indonesian model

In a series of text messages, Salvana said the Philippines could consider following the Indonesian model, where the government vaccinated economic workers before the medical workforce.

Dr. Lulu Bravo, executive director of the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination, said she would not question the FDA decision, but saw it as ironic that health workers would not be vaccinated first.

Senator Joel Villanueva said the government could practice classroom vaccination if it continues to use CoronaVac for ordinary citizens after declaring it unsuitable for health workers.

Villanueva asked the FDA to explain why it was not recommending the vaccine to health workers, but allowing it to be used in other groups.

If Sinovac is not recommended for healthcare professionals, are we not practicing vaccination in the classroom by giving it to others? he said in a statement.

By law, he said, patients have the right to have full access to information, such as the scientific explanation of why they are or are not receiving a particular type of vaccine.

Analogy of lacons

Senator Panfilo Lacson expressed shock at the FDA statement.

For lack of a better analogy, it’s like a chef refusing to eat food he just cooked because it’s not good, but he serves customers, Lacson said.

In his defense of the proposed COVID-19 Vaccination Act, Senator Juan Edgardo Angara clarified that the FDA restriction only applied to health care workers treating patients with COVID-19.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri also clarified that CoronaVac was not recommended for healthcare professionals handling COVID-19 cases due to the higher viral load to which they were exposed.

Because they are more exposed to COVID-19 disease, they need a higher degree of efficacy. But for the normal population, Sinovac’s efficiency rate is quite good, Zubiri said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the DOH was planning to use its savings to buy 50,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, at the suggestion of the COVID-19 task force.

The Philippines had expected to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine from the global COVAX procurement basin by mid-February, but delivery was delayed due to the need to sign a compensation agreement to absolve the manufacturer from liability in the event of adverse side effects.

Roque said the Philippines was not required to sign such an agreement for vaccines donated to Sinovac.

Injury from using CoronaVac will be covered by the indemnity fund that will be set up under the proposed vaccination law, he said.

With reports from Leila B. Salaverria, Melvin Gascon and Reuters

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to deposit into your current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .

Read Next