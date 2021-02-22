New PSW training program not ready to address staff crisis in long-term care, critics say

Photo by Chris Young / The Canadian Press

Content of the article An innovative Ottawa program that matches people who have difficulty entering the workforce with jobs will train up to 120 personal assistance workers in the next 10 months. Earn as You Learn program run by the Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Center in collaboration with two career colleges will provide training and support for workers to help fill gaps for personal care workers. People who participate in the program will be able to work, either in long-term care or at home, as they are trained first as a residential care assistant, then with more training as a home care worker and finally as a personal support worker, said Rhonda Beauregard, program manager. The Pinecrest-Queensway program is one of eight PSW training programs announced by the Department of Labor, Training and Skills Development on Monday. The Pinecrest-Queensway program will receive almost half of the $ 4 million funding that made the announcement.

Content of the article Earlier this year, the Ontario government funded another Ottawa-based program at Willis College, which expects to train up to 300 PSW. These programs are part of provincial government efforts to fill large staffing gaps in long-term care gaps that have worsened during the pandemic and will increase further as the province increases the amount of day care that long-term care residents receive in the years next. But critics say Ontario is moving too slowly to address the crisis in long-term care and has yet to reveal any overall personnel plans for the sector which has been hardest hit during the pandemic. There is a humanitarian crisis in Ontario long-term care homes. Residents are going without proper nutrition and hydration, baths, foot care, repositioning, rehabilitation of care facilities let alone their psychological, social and cultural needs are not met, said Natalie Mehra, executive director of the advocacy group, Ontario Health Coalition We have never, in all our years, advocating in long-term care, ever seen such a wide and deep crisis of personnel and care. In context, this notice is so inappropriate as to be unconscious. Others called the funding, to date, a drop in the bucket and asked why the province has not released a plan to train PSWs to fill existing gaps as well as the 27,000 new positions the province has pledged to create for personal care workers during four years. These additional positions will be needed when long-term care homes are required by law to provide four hours of practical care per resident of long-term care. That standard of four-hour care has long been invoked by the Provincial Long-Term Care Commission in an interim report.

Content of the article The Pinecrest-Queensway program is unusual because it trains people who, for various reasons, have not been able to find a steady job. In addition to training and work, the program provides comprehensive support to help workers overcome challenges, including literacy, that may have kept them from working in the past, Beauregard said. We work with individuals to understand their barriers to getting a job, she said. This includes literacy assistance and working with employers to ensure that employees are integrating into the workforce. That support continues as they work, she said. The program aims to train 120 new personal support workers by mid-December, she said. Grace Welch of the Champlain Family Council Network, which represents family councils in long-term care homes in the region, said the province needs to move quickly and have an overall staffing plan to improve the dire situation in long-term care. We desperately need a comprehensive action plan that will follow the rapid recruitment and training of personal assistance staff in urgent need. And how can we recruit if we do not address the critical need to address wages and working conditions? asked Welch. Mehra of the Ontario Health Coalition said Quebec’s approach to the personnel crisis in long-term care focuses not only on recruiting but also on improving jobs in long-term care. Starting last summer, Quebec launched an initiative to recruit 10,000 PSW, paying them $ 21 an hour for training as well as offering increased wages and full-time jobs.

Content of the article Unsafe working conditions, difficulty finding full-time jobs and benefits, and low wages all make it difficult to recruit and retain personal help workers. Mehra noted that Ontarios need to recruit PSW has become larger because of the significant number of staff left during the pandemic, reducing care to the lowest levels we have ever seen. Staff shortages were cited in reports by the military and the long-term care commission as contributing to the hardships experienced by long-term care residents during the pandemic. It is hard to imagine how this announcement could be less than it is, Mehra said. It’s an attempt to make it look like something is happening when it is not. We are stunned and terrified.

