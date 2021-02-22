The pilot whales re-floated for the second time at Farewell Spit

A number of whales from the original podium have died, but 28 were still alive, and will hopefully swim to safety.

A pod of long-feathered pilot whales have been re-swammed a second time after being trapped back at Farewell Spit.

Conservation Department spokeswoman Trish Grant said about 28 of the whales were still alive, with the Jonah Project mammal doctor and other volunteers working to re-swim the now high-tide whales from about 8 a.m.

Grant said DOC guards and about 50 volunteers began searching for the whales at the first light and found the podium around 7 a.m.

She said a number of whales had died, but they did not have an accurate mockery so far.

Braden Fastier / Sende One of the long-feathered pilot whales, who died from the blockage. The whale’s skin was peeled off due to sunburn.

As they did the day before, the volunteers formed a human chain to walk the whales in deeper water holding them together as a group to improve their chances of being reoriented.

Around 10.30am, the volunteers retreated to shore to rest, after digging the basement into the water, which was deep from the chest to the neck.

A boat with DOC and Project Jonah staff were working to keep the podium along with the volunteers back on land, but it was now a waiting game to see if the whales were able to make it back to sea.

stuff Rescue crews are back on stage at Farewell Spit after 28 whales were rebuilt.

The tail did not appear to have moved from where they retreated Monday evening, still confused and disoriented and being practically stuck in the same place the next morning.

A post on Project Jonah’s Facebook page said specialized equipment was being used in the relocation effort and Massey University researchers were on the spot evaluating the whales. She said the whales were looking tired and were not showing a big push to go deeper into the water.

The clutter of 49 whales was found trapped near the base of Farewell Spit around 9.30am on Monday morning.

Braden Fastier / Sende Volunteer Petra Juric from Nelson participates in a juvenile Pilot Whale, one of 49 trapped at Farewell Spit on Monday.

During the day, about 150 volunteers worked to keep the whales cool and wet as they prepared to re-swim in the tide.

Some volunteers had been with their whales for up to six hours, dipping them in buckets of water, digging holes around them to fill them with water, and covering them in sheets and wet towels.

By the time they were restored, about 38 of the 49 whales had survived.

Around 6.30pm, a human chain of volunteers helped to steer the podium back into the deep water.

Nina Hindmarsh Volunteers worked day and night on Monday to keep the whales wet and alive.

Swimsuits-clad volunteers sat in seawater up to their necks and held whales to stop them from swimming away.

Some were getting upset and crashing as baby whales darted around the volunteers in the water, looking for their parents and family members.

DOC whale blocking operations manager Darren Foxwell said they first had to re-swim the animals to let them return to their balance, and then let them go like a pod.

“So they re-orient, and we keep them together, otherwise there is a risk of re-blocking if they get up on their own.

Nina Hindmarsh / Stuff Volunteers are working to keep the trapped whales alive until they can put them back in the tide at Farewell Spit Whale.

Project volunteer coordinator Jonah and volunteer coordinator Louisa Hawkes said the main concern for the whales was overheating because the whales were black, which absorbed heat and they were covered in a layer of fat.

“The advantage is keeping them cool and moist.”

Around 14:00, a woman standing near the back of one of the largest whales was repeatedly hit by her tail when the animal began to collide violently in anxiety, breaking her ankle.

The volunteer was seen crawling and squeezing her ankle, with others rushing to help, including a doctor who was also assisting at the scene.

Nina Hindmarsh / Stuff As the high tide came in Monday evening, approximately 38 of the 49 long-feathered pilot whales that had been trapped were surrounded by the human chain after being re-grouped by volunteers.

She was directed to the saliva base and treated by an ambulance crew before being flown to Nelson Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

After the incident, DOC staff were walking around reminding volunteers to keep a safe distance from whales and remember that they were “still wildlife”.

The last mass mooring at Farewell Spit was in 2017, when about 600-700 whales were trapped. About 400 were successfully re-swammed, but approximately 250 died.