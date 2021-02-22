The CBI court sends Vaikundarajan to jail





The case was registered by the CBI on March 1, 2016.



A special CBI court on Monday sentenced S. Vaikundarajan, managing partner of VV Minerals, to three years in prison. The court also sentenced a Subbulakshmi to three years in prison and the then Deputy Director of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Neeraj Khatri, to five years in prison in a corruption case. Imposed a fine of 5 loops each for Vaikundarajan and Khatri, and 2 loops for Subbulakshmi. The company was fined 10 lakh. The three were convicted, along with the company, on Feb. 1, following a trial. The case was registered by the CBI on March 1, 2016. The agency had claimed that Khatri, as the then Deputy Director (Scientist-C) in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, received 4.13 lakhs through a bank draft, dated July 3, 2012, in favor of VIT (Vellore) University in that case of Vaikundarajan . His son, Sidharth, was admitted to a B. Tech. (mechanical engineering) university course, for which the amount has been deposited. Instead of the bribe, the CBI claimed, Khatri favored a letter submitted by VV Minerals’ managing partner on October 15, 2012, to the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, along with a form and a pre-feasibility report, for search for terms of reference for cleaning the environment. It belonged to a specific product project (based on minerals) SEZ on an area of ​​166,665 hectares in Thiruvambalapuram in Tirunelveli. The request was submitted to the central register of Ministries and was entered in the Impact Assessment (IA) -III division. A certificate of recognition was given. A copy of the invoice was submitted by the company to the IA-II division, where Khatri was posted. The CBI claimed the application was handled by Division IA-III. Khatri approved the copy of the acknowledgment with a note: to be considered at the next EAC [Expert Appraisal Committee] meeting (November) urgent, and noted it to the Section Officer. The agency said the letter appendices were inaccurate as they did not have Vaikundarajans’ signature in all required places, while those accompanying the letter in the central register had his signatures. The CBI said air tickets to Khatri and his son from Delhi to Chennai and his return ticket from Chennai to Delhi were purchased from Subbulakshmi. As it turned out, the company was given permission from the Coastal Regulation Zone for operations in Tirunelveli during 2005-06. Subbulakshmi was hired as a liaison officer on a contract basis from 2011 to early 2013 to oversee the work of enterprises such as obtaining environmental permits from government agencies located outside Tamil Nadu. In May 2012, the Department of Industry (MIE2) Department in Chennai, for enterprise applications, recommended to the Ministry of Commerce the formal approval of the establishment of the SEZ. A copy of the letter of recommendation was received from VV Minerals, after which she knew she had to turn to the Ministry of Environment and Forests for environmental clean-up. The enterprise proposal was approved by the Ministry of Trade on 6 July 2012. The CBI had also filed in court that Khatri had previously been caught while accepting and seeking 7 loop bribes, which was investigated in another case recorded on January 16, 2013.

