When Greek television stations and newspapers seek information about international politics and life in the US as a student abroad, they often contact Karina Iskandarova.

As a graduate student from Thessaloniki, Greece shares its knowledge and experiences with others through news reports and beyond. to YouTube, it also broadens its horizons through the guidance and opportunities offered at the University of Maine.

Studying in the US was a dream for Iskandarova and she realized it when she won a full scholarship from UMaine. During her time at university, the master student of global politics became secretary to the Postgraduate Student Government, a graduate community coordinator, and an instructor for a university course in public communication.

I have grown a lot, and although the beginning was difficult, I feel proud to be here and still work hard to achieve my dreams, says Iskandarova. Because at the end of the day, it is not only the degree that wins, but also the friendships, connections and new life experiences.

Prior to enrolling at UMaine, Iskandarova graduated from the American College of Thessaloniki in her hometown with a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations. After earning her master’s degree, she plans to practice with the Greek Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York City.

We asked Iskandarova to tell us more about her experience at UMain:

Why did you choose to come to UMaine?

It was 2019 when I graduated as a political scientist at the American College of Thessaloniki, Greece. That year I was applying to various universities across the globe. I was accepted to universities like Oxford (UK), Curtin (Australia), and more, but UMain made a difference for three reasons. First, Maine was a place I knew nothing about except Stephen Kings’ incredible films. Second, the program director offered me a full scholarship. Third, the US was a dream for me to study. I always dreamed of getting on a plane and visiting the US Finally, I did.

How would you describe the academic atmosphere at UMaine?

I would describe the atmosphere in three words: Welcome, receptive and liberal. Your opinion matters and you are being listened to. Our professors are all an excellent source in terms of knowledge and experience. I am in daily contact with many people from different departments and job positions and I can honestly say that each of them, from the room attendants to the president are super polite and helpful.

Describe any research, practice or research you have participated in. How have you prepared them for future opportunities in your chosen field?

All the academic papers, presentations and general research required for my degree have proven to be essential and enriching. Each semester I learn more and more about what I am actually studying. Especially, being a non-native speaker, the research done through our course has been extremely helpful.

Have you worked closely with a mentor, professor or model who made your best time at UMaine, and if so, how?

All my professors at UMaine have been important to me because they give their love to what they are doing. Teaching requires a certain level of charisma and passion. All professors from the School of International Politics and Affairs have both and most IPS students can verify this.

Describe UMain in one word.

Warm.

Explain.

People are all so kind and warm to us international students. I love this place. It has been one of the best experiences with its challenges and all.

What change has UMain made in your life?

UMaine has opened more doors by expanding my network, enriching my knowledge, made me a stronger woman.

Contact: Contact: Marcus Wolf, 207.581.3721; [email protected]