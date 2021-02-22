COVID-19: Travel and Aviation – Boris Johnson Says No International Vacations Until At Least 17 May | UK News

The travel and aviation sectors have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Travel restrictions such as testing, quarantine and border closure have been combined with a drop in demand to make life incredibly difficult for these vital businesses.

So they were among those who listened very carefully as the Prime Minister detailed the steps that England would take to get out of the current stalemate.

Anyone hoping for a holiday this year will have also been paying attention.

Then what did the prime minister say?

Overnight stays and independent accommodation will be allowed no earlier than April 12 but non-essential international travel will remain prohibited.

This is part of the second step of the roadmap and will take place at least five weeks after the first step – March 8 – but can be postponed if the prime minister and his advisers say it is necessary.

The date for the international holidays to be allowed is not before 17 May, although this date was listed in the guide as the subject of the review.

The Government’s Global Travel Task Force will convene again to issue a report by April 12 recommending how international travel can be safely resumed.

Boris Johnson said this “will give people time to make their plans for the summer”.

How have businesses reacted?

Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Airport Operators Karen Dee said: “As the most hit economic sector in 2020, this will ensure that we will also be the hardest hit sector of 2021.

“The UK and transferred governments need to identify sector-specific support to help ensure that there are valid airports to be able to resume.”

She added: “The Prime Minister’s knowledge of the important economic role of aviation, in particular for businesses that rely on entering international markets or visitors to the UK, was welcome.

“Airports look forward to working with the successor to the Global Travel Task Force to ensure we have a robust system to safely resume international aviation. We will be able to build on the important work already undertaken by the aviation industry.” on possible scenarios for reopening.

“It is vital that the UK government engages devoted governments in this work. A divergent approach to the four nations of the UK will undermine the ability of airports to withdraw airlines to reopen routes, undermining public confidence in the system. new and thus harm the recovery of our sector “.

Tim Alderslade, CEO of Airlines UK, added: “We are grateful to the Prime Minister and the Department of Transportation for ensuring that the whole sector was requesting that international travel be reopened this summer, as soon as it is safe that.

“This will provide much needed security not only for airlines in desperate need of a summer season, but families looking to visit friends and family and take a long – awaited vacation, and we know there is a huge demand for closed for when we can resume operations.

“Now we look forward to working with ministers and as part of the proposed force for practical details on how the current restrictions can be removed – which are among the most difficult anywhere in the world, and how the sector can be secured. possible before each restart.

“As we have always said, this should be risk-based and proportionate, but based on the prevailing assumption that while the spread of vaccines accelerates a phased relief of restrictions is achievable.”

Mark Tanzer, chief executive of the Abta travel trade organization, said the summer holidays would be essential for “travel businesses whose revenue has disappeared” and for “millions of people who are desperate to travel again”.

But he said Chancellor Rishi Sunak should use next month’s Budget to provide “tailored financial support” for travel agents and tour operators to enable them to “come in the coming weeks”.

Paul Charles, chief executive of PC Agency travel consulting, said the announcement was “the news the travel sector really wanted”.

He continued: “This means more customers can be assured that their 2021 summer trip can take place, or they can get a refund or repair the travel date.

“They can book knowing that this summer will be even safer than last.

“We will have to see more details in future reviews on the resumption of the sector, but the prime minister’s comments are certainly much more positive and realistic than those made by some ministers just two weeks ago.”

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said it was “critical that we are starting to look at a way to resume travel”, adding that he was “delighted the government has accepted it”.

He added: “We support a data-driven approach that protects public health. We want to work with government forces on a roadmap now to ensure that aviation is in a strong position to support the UK as we go out. from the pandemic. “

What about other parts of the UK?

The picture is different in Wales, where independent holiday accommodation can be reopened in time for Easter, First Secretary Mark Drakeford said last week.

“The most important thing would be to reopen independent accommodation where there is no shared facilities and no social mix.”

He said they could pursue a policy similar to last summer by opening accommodation for independent holidays first.

This could mean villas, lodges and potentially hotel rooms getting bookings.

But he also made it clear that he did not expect hospitality to be part of that initial reopening of the economy – so he would not eat out.

The Scottish Government is expected to publish a “revised strategic framework” on Tuesday.

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said travel restrictions are likely to stay in place and Scots were warned against in-house booking holidays during the Easter holidays.

It was “very impossible” for hotels and self-catering places to be fully open by then, she added.

The Northern Ireland executive is promising “baby steps” towards easing restrictions, but by March 8, groups of 10 or more of up to two families are able to gather in parks or other public outdoor spaces.

The public has been warned not to make any great plans for the Easter weekend.