Alberta reports 273 new cases of COVID-19, another 16 deaths from the disease

Alberta reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and another 16 deaths from the disease.

Although deaths were reported to Alberta Health over the past 24 hours, 10 of them occurred in December, one in January and four in February.

There are 4,675 active cases in the province, with 324 patients being treated for the disease in hospitals, including 53 in ICU beds.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief health officer, secured her 174th pandemic update on Monday and used the occasion to highlight some of the progress the province has made in recent weeks.

The R value or reproductive number during the last week was 1.03. That number was 0.93 in the Edmonton area, 0.95 in the Calgary area and 1.13 for the rest of the province. When the playback number is greater than one, the number of cases increases.

“I know a lot of people have questions about when Alberta will move to Step 2 of easing restrictions,” Hinshaw told a news conference Monday. “We are below the threshold of Step 2 of hospital admissions but we have seen increasing cases in recent days.

“With that in mind, we will take three full weeks to evaluate the data and evaluate the best way forward. No decision on moving to Step 2 will be made before March 1, anytime soon.

The province is “cautious” with its approach to reopening, she said, and it is too early to say whether the recent increase in new cases is significant or whether the first downward trend over the past few weeks will continue. .

Hinshaw noted the progress made in long-term care institutions, whose residents have been among those most at risk and account for about two in every three deaths.

“Over the last few months we have seen a significant drop in our long-term care cases,” Hinshaw said. “We have gone from a high of 776 active cases in long-term care on December 27 to 63 active cases on February 20, a drop of 92 percent in less than two months.”

The number of long-term care outbreaks with active cases has dropped from 74 on December 20 to five on February 16, she said.

“Each of us should be proud of this turnaround, as it is the result not only of our immunization campaign but also of our collective efforts to reduce the number of new cases.”

The same steep decline has been seen in facilities designated to support life, Hinshaw said. On Christmas Day, the province reached a peak of more than 1,300 active cases in those settings. Over the past seven weeks, cases in such facilities have dropped by 88 percent.

“These emphasize to both of us that public health measures have worked and that vaccines can have a tremendous protective effect on those most at risk.”

A total of 1,843 people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta since the onset of the pandemic.

There are now 289 different confirmed cases across the province, with 116 in the Calgary area and 110 in the Edmonton area.

PremierJasonKenney announced on Friday that all seniors aged 75 and over will be able to book vaccination appointments starting Wednesday. Residents of homes and other ongoing care facilities will be provided with the vaccine immediately.

It has been two weeks since the province launched Step 1 of its phased opening plan, easing restrictions on businesses and external social gatherings.

If the number of people in the hospital remains below 450, further restrictions may be lifted next month. The earliest decision on Step 2 to take effect would be March 1st.