International
In pictures: Senegalese knight dreams of international glory | Senegal News
A head shorter than his peers, Fallou Diop quickly disappears into the crowd of riders preparing for early morning drills in the western Senegalese village of Niaga.
When racing starts, however, his bent silhouette is far ahead of the field, aided by a light riding style.
When I start driving, I get a little stressed, but after a while, it’s over, Diop says. At race time, I’m just thinking about winning.
Diop is one of the Senegalese most promising riders, having won the highest racing award in the country when he was just 17 years old. He hopes to start racing in France next year, realizing a dream coveted by some of the Senegalese top drivers.
It’s a passion in my family, Diop said. Since my grandfather, we have supported the horses, then my father after him.
In villages like Niaga, where Diop lives, horse food and supply stores come along the main streets and the fields are filled with men on horseback.
Decorated with colorful ceramic tiles on a busy back street, the house that shares Diop with 12 family members is getting a new roof thanks to money from its profits.
Depending on the number of horses in a race, Diop can win up to $ 600 per win. The average monthly salary in Senegal was estimated at around $ 180 at the end of 2019.
Success at Diops is a source of pride for his father, who spent most of his life riding a horse and bugging through Niaga. His older brother, who also hoped to be a knight before embarking on a growth step, boasts of Diops achievements for visitors.
The elderly are the ones who taught us everything since we were young and so I became passionate about horses, Diop said.
Diop, who has dropped out of formal schooling, was 12 when he left a tailoring practice to attend competitions. According to his father, he was so determined that he walked 16 km (10 miles) to enroll in the nearest training program.
Today, Diop and other riders in Niaga are taught by Adama Bao, whose family has maintained a backyard farm off the salty shores of Senegals Lac Rose for three generations.
Calling Diop very talented, Bao said: He could compete for up to 50 years with his weight and size.
Bao plans to send Diop to France for three months in early 2022 to compete for a French-Senegalese manufacturer. He would have traveled last year, Bao said, had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.
One last Sunday afternoon, Diops’ skills were put to the test on the track in Thies, Senegalese third largest city.
Dressed in vibrant yellow and blue, he calmly mounted his cane and led it towards the track.
He went on to finish first in three of his five races that day, taking home nearly $ 1000 in winnings.
I want to be the best rider in a country other than my own, Diop said. In Morocco or France, wherever there are horse races.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]