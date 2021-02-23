In pictures: Senegalese knight dreams of international glory | Senegal News

A head shorter than his peers, Fallou Diop quickly disappears into the crowd of riders preparing for early morning drills in the western Senegalese village of Niaga.

When racing starts, however, his bent silhouette is far ahead of the field, aided by a light riding style.

When I start driving, I get a little stressed, but after a while, it’s over, Diop says. At race time, I’m just thinking about winning.

Diop is one of the Senegalese most promising riders, having won the highest racing award in the country when he was just 17 years old. He hopes to start racing in France next year, realizing a dream coveted by some of the Senegalese top drivers.

It’s a passion in my family, Diop said. Since my grandfather, we have supported the horses, then my father after him.

In villages like Niaga, where Diop lives, horse food and supply stores come along the main streets and the fields are filled with men on horseback.

Decorated with colorful ceramic tiles on a busy back street, the house that shares Diop with 12 family members is getting a new roof thanks to money from its profits.

Depending on the number of horses in a race, Diop can win up to $ 600 per win. The average monthly salary in Senegal was estimated at around $ 180 at the end of 2019.

Success at Diops is a source of pride for his father, who spent most of his life riding a horse and bugging through Niaga. His older brother, who also hoped to be a knight before embarking on a growth step, boasts of Diops achievements for visitors.

The elderly are the ones who taught us everything since we were young and so I became passionate about horses, Diop said.

Diop, who has dropped out of formal schooling, was 12 when he left a tailoring practice to attend competitions. According to his father, he was so determined that he walked 16 km (10 miles) to enroll in the nearest training program.

Today, Diop and other riders in Niaga are taught by Adama Bao, whose family has maintained a backyard farm off the salty shores of Senegals Lac Rose for three generations.

Calling Diop very talented, Bao said: He could compete for up to 50 years with his weight and size.

Bao plans to send Diop to France for three months in early 2022 to compete for a French-Senegalese manufacturer. He would have traveled last year, Bao said, had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.

One last Sunday afternoon, Diops’ skills were put to the test on the track in Thies, Senegalese third largest city.

Dressed in vibrant yellow and blue, he calmly mounted his cane and led it towards the track.

He went on to finish first in three of his five races that day, taking home nearly $ 1000 in winnings.

I want to be the best rider in a country other than my own, Diop said. In Morocco or France, wherever there are horse races.