Japan battling virus threat ahead of delayed Olympics





TOKYO: The world’s first shipment of blue ammonia was shipped from Saudi Arabia to Japan on September 27, 2020 for use at a zero-carbon power plant, paving the way for further use of hydrogen in the system energy The Saudi-Japanese cooperation is part of a pilot project, carried out by the Japan Institute of Energy Economics (IEEJ) and the Saudi oil company Saudi Aramco in partnership with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC).

Cooperation is important for both countries as Japan aims to be a world leader in hydrogen use, while Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer, wants to diversify its energy mix with plans to emerge as a force. global in clean energy.

In the Paris climate agreement, Japan pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent by 2030, from 2013 levels. It also plans to lead the world in using hydrogen for clean energy production, which contained in ammonia.

Blue ammonia is essential for carbon emission ambitions in Japan to maintain the balance between the environment and the economy. About 10 percent of energy in Japan can be generated from 30 million tons of blue ammonia. We can start co-igniting blue ammonia at existing power stations, eventually moving to single firing with 100 percent blue ammonia, IEEJ chairman and CEO Masakazu Toyoda said in a statement.

In an earlier interview with Arab News Japan, Toyoda explained that Japan currently depends heavily on energy imports, which mainly consist of fossil fuels, particularly oil. This worsened after the closure of the Japanese nuclear plans due to the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, which forced Japan to shift its energy mix and lead to an increase in consumption of natural gas, oil and renewable energy to replace part of the part of nuclear energy.

The project is also important for Saudi Arabia to display its increased focus on sustainable energy as a cornerstone in building the solution to the current volatile energy model. The Kingdom has placed energy transitions, which involve a gradual shift from fossil fuels to low-carbon, hydrogen-based energy sources, at the heart of their development strategies with a view to diversifying their energy production.

The advantage of ammonia over fossil fuels is that it does not release carbon dioxide (CO2) when burned in a power plant and is easier to transport, which means it has the potential to make a significant contribution to a low affordable level and reliable – the future of carbon energy, according to Saudi Aramco.

Production of 40 tonnes of blue ammonia by Saudi Aramco and SABIC utilizes existing infrastructure as the blue ammonia supply chain begins at Saudi Aramco oil and gas production facilities, where hydrocarbons are processed into blue ammonia in Jubail, Saudi Arabia’s largest industrial city located in the eastern province.

Mitsubishi Corporation, which represents the IEEJ study team, has worked with SABIC to monitor transportation logistics in partnership with JGC Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. and UBE Industries.

In the case of the blue ammonia project, Saudi Aramco said in a statement that the transport challenges were overcome with 50 tonnes of carbon dioxide captured during the process, 30 tonnes of which were used at the SABICs Ibn-Sina methanol plant. The remaining 20 tonnes were transported and injected into the Uthmaniyah Oil Field for Enhanced Oil Repair.

The blue ammonia was then shipped to Japan to generate energy at three production sites: A plant in Aioi where the ammonia was lit with coal, a 2 megawatt (MW) plant in Yokohama where the ammonia was lit with natural gas and a turbine site with micro gas 50 kilowatts (kW) in Koriyama.

The shipment is considered the first in the world and it represents a crucial opportunity for Aramco to introduce hydrocarbons as a reliable and affordable source of hydrogen and low carbon ammonia, said Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer, Saudi Aramco , according to Saudi Media.

Fahad Al-Sherehy, SABICs Vice President for Energy Efficiency and Carbon Management, said: At SABIC, we can economically use our existing infrastructure to produce hydrogen and ammonia by capturing CO2. Our experience in the complete supply chain along with integrated petrochemical equipment will play an important role in providing the world with blue ammonia.

The Saudi-Japan blue ammonia supply network included a full value chain; including the conversion of hydrocarbons to hydrogen and then to ammonia, as well as the capture of associated carbon dioxide emissions.

As the urgency of climate change becomes more apparent and the energy matrix continues to evolve, ammonia is facilitating the creation of new energy economies, the Saudi-Japanese pilot project is an example through which ammonia can help supply the world by increasing energy demand and sustainable methods.

