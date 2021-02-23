International
There is no place for coups in the world today, UN military high priests Myanmar |
Coups have no place in our modern world, Mr. Guterres said in a pre-recordedvideoaddressed at regular council sessions 46, his comments come after the forum aspecial sessionon 12 February, in which itadoptedaresolutionexpressing deep concern the athejntas movement.
Today, I call on the Myanmar military to stop repression immediately, the UN leader continued. Release the prisoners. The end of violence. Respect the human rights and the will of the people expressed in the last elections. I welcome the solution of Human Rights Council, pledge to implement your request and express my full support for the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.
Victim 14 years old
Comments of Mr. Guterress followed his weekend censorship of Myanmar’s deadly force, in which prototer-reportedly 14 years old was killed in Mandalay, along with another.
Also addressing the Council the start of its monthly session, which is being held almost entirely at a distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet,concentratedin the thematic and negative impact of the pandemic.
I think we all understand that the use of force will not end this pandemic. Sending critics to jail will not end this pandemic. Illegal restrictions on public liberties, exceeding of emergency powers, and unnecessary or excessive use of force are not simply useless and unprincipled. They hinder public participation in decision-making, which is the foundation of sound policy-making.
Help for the most vulnerable
In another video message, the President of the UN General Assembly, VullkanBozkir,underliningbasic need to focus people including new ones coronavirus vaccines – as the best way to recover from the pandemic.
It is essential that all responses to the COVID-19 pandemic focus on human rights and promote the protection of our citizens, including the most vulnerable who need our most care and consideration, he said. This includes ensuring equal and fair distribution of vaccines to all. Critical It is essential that civil society, the private sector and all stakeholders are facilitated to participate and provide feedback throughout the planning and evaluation of responses.
Vaccine injustice
Echoing the call for equal vaccines at a broad address that included a broad side against right-wing extremists becoming a transnational threat and the manipulation of personal digital data by Governments to control citizens’ behavior, the Secretary-General described the fact that only 10 countries had administered more than 75 percent of all COVID-19 vaccines as the latest moral outrage.
Vaccine equality affirms human rights, he said, but vaccine nationalism denies it. Vaccines must be a global public good, accessible and affordable for all.
Taking this topic, Ms. Bacheletinsist insisted that the new coronavirus crisis had illustrated the deadly reality of discrimination.
Deep inequalities and chronic underfunding for essential services were to blame, she added, with policymakers taking great responsibility to ignore these basic needs.
Active pandemicrolles
Today, the medical impact of the pandemic is not over and its effects on the economy, freedom, society and people have just begun, she said. Global growth of extreme poverty, accelerating inequalities; obstacles to women’s rights and equality; for education and opportunities for children and young people; and on the Sustainable Development Agenda are the shocks that can shake the foundations of societies.
Despite the scale of the challenges posed this second year of the pandemic, the High Commission noted a positive note, insisting that we have the opportunity to rebuild better, more comprehensive systems that address the root causes and prepare us to meet the challenges. which we will certainly face.
Among the many major problems facing people everywhere, the UN Secretary-General highlighted the proportional gender impact of COVID-19.
WFP / Saikat Mojumder
The crisis has a feminine face
The crisis has a feminine face, he said. The most essential front-line workers are women, many from marginalized racial and ethnic groups and at the bottom of the economic ladder. Most of the added burden of home care is borne by women.
People with disabilities, the elderly, refugees, migrants and indigenous people had also paid a higher price than others during the first year of the pandemic. Mr Guterres went on to call for a special focus on protecting the rights of minority communities, many of whom are under threat around the world.
Warning against assimilation policies aimed at eradicating the cultural and religious identity of minority communities, the UN chief said diversity of communities was fundamental to humanity.
Extremists a transnational threat
And without identifying any specific country, Mr Guterres also spoke out against the growing and potentially international threat of right-wing extremist movements.
White supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are more than threats of domestic terror. They are becoming a transnational threat, he said. Too often, these hate groups are hailed by people in positions of responsibility in ways that were considered unimaginable not so long ago. We need coordinated global action to overcome this great and growing risk.
Under the chairmanship of Jordanian Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan, the 46th Human Rights Council is expected to meet by Friday 23 March.
