



news, latest news A 54-year-old man from Brisbane who was a key player suspected in a complex scheme to bribe Iraqi officials to approve billions of dollars worth of oil contracts has been hit with a new bribery charge. The new tariff relates to US $ 4 million in dubious payments tied to a US $ 66.48 million contract for a port project in Tanzania. A nine-year international investigation focusing on two Iraqi contracts worth $ 1.46 billion combined led to the arrest of the man – the former director of Leighton Offshore Pte Ltd – at his home in November. These contracts included the development of oil pipelines designed to increase crude oil export capacity to Iraq. Investigators identified $ 77.6 million in suspicious payments made through third-party contractors. The new indictment, filed on Feb. 19, includes allegedly improper payments made by Leighton Offshore Pte Ltd, the Singapore-registered operating company of Australian registered company Leighton Holdings Ltd. Leighton Holdings Ltd is now known as CIMIC Group Ltd. Federal police claim public officials at the Tanzanian Ports Authority were the target of bribery to secure a contract for a single single-point mooring replacement project in the East African country in 2009 and 2010. Leighton Offshore Pte Ltd was awarded the project Tanzania in August 2010, with contract valued at $ 66.48 million However, police allegedly discovered $ 4 million in suspicious payments contained in Leighton Offshore Pte Ltd subcontracts with third parties. “VET investigators worked closely with international law enforcement partners and the Tanzanian Bureau for the Prevention and Fight against Corruption during the six-year investigation to seize more than a million documents and obtain evidence from five countries,” he said. AFP in a statement on Tuesday. The 54-year-old man from Brisbane has been charged with a foreign act of bribery and will appear in Sydney’s Local Court Downing Center on Tuesday. CIMIC Group declined to comment on the matter. Last month, former Leighton Holdings executive David Savage was charged with alleged bribery involving Iraq’s oil fields after returning from France on December 27 and ending the hotel’s 14-day quarantine. Savage, 60, the firm’s former chief operating officer, was charged with providing fraudulent information with intent to violate a corporate act. Australian Associated Press /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/63acbce7-db8b-4c01-b7de-b548d1e814c6.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







