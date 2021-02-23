The court hears the shocking statements of the victims from the family of the deceased woman





“I’m trying to say the word of my feelings today, a broken person who has lost all sense of normalcy a person who mourns the loss of Anjna” Photo by Jim Wells / Postmedia

Content of the article The widow of a woman from Calgary hit by a smoky motorist said that not only his family has suffered a tragic loss but the whole world as well. In a statement of influence to the victim read in court by Crown Prosecutor Kane Richards, Suneet Sharma said he and his late wife, Anjna, were expecting to be beaten together. I expected to live my whole life with Anjna, we loved each other so much and were truly soul mates, wrote the Calgary man. I am trying to say the word of my feelings today, a broken person who has lost all sense of normalcy a person grieving the loss of Anjna, not only for myself but for our daughters Saniya and Archisha and son ours, Rudransh, and for the world that has no idea what a wonderful person it is missing. The men’s statement was just one of a heartbreaking series prepared by Calgary women lovers. They appeared at the sentencing hearing of the motorist who hit her as she walked near Sunridge Mall on May 23, 2017.

Content of the article James Ian Beagrie pleaded guilty last September to dangerous driving that caused his death in connection with the deadly crash, which occurred after he suffered a brain tumor-related disruption moments earlier and lost control of his pickup truck. Richards noted that Beagrie had been warned not to get in the car and had experienced several interruptions before the accident that killed Anjna Sharma, 48. The prosecutor, who is seeking a 30-month prison sentence, said he could not express more eloquence than the women’s family made the loss they have suffered. A beautiful person was taken much earlier and much more violently from this world, he told Justice Richard Neufeld. He chose to drive that day after being told not to leave. But defense attorney Allan Fay said the federal minimum term of two years in prison would be an adequate sentence for his client. Fay said that unlike many motorists who kill while behind the wheel, Beagrie did not intentionally drive recklessly before the fatal crash. And he said Beagrie has been devastated by Sharma’s death. He accepts full responsibility for causing this horrific loss to the family of the deceased, Fay said. Mr. Beagrie regrets that every day. Before overturning his sentencing decision, Neufeld told the widow and Sharma’s youngest daughter, Archisha, who were sitting in the gallery, that whatever sentence he imposed on Beagrie should not be interpreted as bad by placing a sentence. limited value of its loss. The judge will sentence Beagrie on Thursday. [email protected] On Twitter: @KMartinCourts







