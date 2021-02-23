Coronavirus: Passenger frustrations rise as new hotel quarantine rules in Canada take effect

OTTAWA – A new Canadian health order requiring a three-day hotel quarantine for air travelers began on Monday after some passengers complained of long waits to get into the hotel reservation system.

Across Canada and beyond, travelers talked about disconnected calls and hours or even days waiting in line to make a reservation, forcing some to cancel their flights altogether.

Markham, Ont., Resident Anuja Sharma, who flew to India roughly two weeks ago with her mother and sister to settle a legal issue with a family property, said on Monday her family had not yet secured a place, though had spent hours waiting. with the reservation line.

“Collectively, between my husband and me, we spent 14 hours on the phone,” said Sharma from India, adding that neither she nor her husband found out.

At Montreal airport on Monday, Loveline Akonbeng, who landed on a flight from Brussels, said it took her sister three days waiting on the phone for hours to finally get through. “Three hours of waiting and sometimes the line interrupts itself,” said Akonbeng, who described feeling “panicked” as her travel date approached.

Tarek Mahmud Sonon and his wife Rushda Raman, who are moving to Regina from Bangladesh, were forced to cancel their flight and delay the start of their new life in Canada as they were unable to book a hotel.

The couple and their relatives in North America tried unsuccessfully by calling the reservation line, Sonon said in an email, estimating that they spent five to six hours waiting for each attempt. The couple, who are moving to Canada for work and student visas, were due to arrive on Monday. They underwent a pre-launch COVID-19 test before facing the hotel hurdle, he said.

“We are now very depressed thinking about our future and the next course of action,” Sonon said.

Toronto resident Deb Robinson said she turned to social media over the weekend to express her concerns about the system as she was unable to book a hotel despite numerous attempts, only to meet with a barrage of text messages. angry at the upset users that she traveled in the first place

Robinson is visiting her ailing 88-year-old mother in an assisted living facility in Florida, knowing this could be her last chance to see the elderly woman.

“They told us what we would have to do if we came back after that date,” Robinson, who is scheduled to return on Thursday, said in an interview. “But now they are not continuing until the end of the shopping. I feel very irritated.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said tighter border controls are meant to keep everyone safe, not punish travelers. At a news conference Friday, Trudeau acknowledged he had problems with the phone lines, but said the problems would be cleared up soon.

A group advocating for Canadian family reunification presented a challenge to the hotel quarantine health order Friday in Quebec Superior Court, arguing the move violates passenger rights and is too expensive for low-income families. The group is also asking the government to make an exception to quarantine rules for reasons of compassion and family reunification.

Hotel stays, which must be paid by travelers, are just one of a series of measures that went into effect on Monday to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the introduction of variants that are considered more transmissible than the dominant type of virus circulating in Vendi.

Most prospective air travelers will need to be tested for the virus upon arrival and back towards the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Passengers arriving at land borders will be provided with self-propelled barges and testing will be provided on site at five high-volume border crossings. The new rules are in addition to previous orders requiring a negative test result within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers will need to complete a second test on Day 10 of their self-isolation period.

The number of COVID-19 cases has continued to fall steadily across much of the country, according to Canada’s chief public health official.

Ontario reported 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 other virus-related deaths Monday, as the York region returned to the province’s color-coded pandemic restriction system on Monday. A home stay order remained in effect for three other areas, including Toronto.

The Quebec government-mandated public health institute said another 86 suspected cases of coronavirus variants had been detected in the province, for a total of 415 suspected cases. Quebec has confirmed 23 cases.

At least 10 schools across the province have been completely or partially closed due to suspected cases of variants, prompting the president of a union representing teachers in Quebec English-language schools to call for stronger health measures. to protect teachers and students, including smaller class sizes and a greater use of rapid tests.

New Brunswick, meanwhile, reported a seventh COVID-19-related death at a long-term care home in Edmundston, prompting Opposition Liberals to call for a review at the Belle Vue institution, which has had more than 90 cases of COVID-19.

