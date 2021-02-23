Postgraduate Online Education Program Earns High Marks from US News & World Report





In the rankings just released byUS World News and Report, online programs at the School of Education at the University of St. Johns was recognized among the 100 Best Internet Programs (2021 edition). The online graduate education program was ranked # 27 (from # 31 in 2020). At the University of St. Johns, our dedicated faculty strives to meet students wherever they are found, remarked Simon G. Mller, Ph.D., Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Recognition by US News of our online programs affirms our ongoing efforts to ensure student success by relying on digital platforms which enable a greater number of students the opportunity to complete their degrees at whatever stage of life they find themselves. Online University Degree Programs Johns are among more than 1,200 such programs surveyed. Only accredited regional institutions, whose programs are offered mainly or entirely online, were evaluated. Diploma programs in professional fields with the largest enrollments are evaluated annually by US News, based on criteria such as graduate employment scores. For the 2021 edition, the publication rated more than 1,600 degree programs online or higher at all times. Rankings measure overall academic quality and are across different disciplines. David L. Bell, Ed.D., Dean of the School of Education, stated, With talented faculty researchers and scholars committed to providing students with an engaging, appropriate, and supportive learning experience, achieving programs in the internet is limitless. Three Master of Science in Education programs are available online through distance learning. The Department of Education Specialties offers a 33 credit degree program in Teaching Children with Disabilities in Childhood Education (Special Education) and a 33 credit degree program in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages ​​PK12 (TESOL). The Department of Administrative Leadership and Guidance offers a 34 credit program in School Building Leadership. Each program can lead to New York State certification, and most states offer some form of reciprocity with New York through National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements. Dean Bell noted, We have a new generation of students looking for innovation. They require effective use of technology. This is the future of teaching.

