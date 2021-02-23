Rescuers race to rescue dozens of pilot whales trapped in New Zealand | New Zeland





A team of experts and volunteers are racing tides to rescue a stranded pilot whale pod at Farewell Spit on the northern tip of New Zealand South Island. Dozens of 50 long-feathered pilot whales have already died since they were trapped on Monday and the remaining animals remained in the shallows Tuesday morning despite attempts to move them into the sea. The Conservation Department responded to the blockade Monday afternoon with a team of about 65 people, including volunteers from the mammal rescue charity Project Jonah. Rescue crews managed to displace many of the tidal whales that evening, forming a human chain to steer them into deeper water. But the green beans remained in the shallows about 80 meters offshore overnight as the exit wave worked against them. On Tuesday morning, rescuers had moved the podium at dawn to find another 17 whales that had died overnight, adding nine deaths Monday. Although the volunteers stayed with the whales for more than an hour in deep water in the chest, they did not seem motivated to swim in deeper water. Karen Stockin, director of the Cetacean Ecology Research Group at Massey University, who was at the scene, said at noon Tuesday that 28 whales remained alive, nearly half the number they blocked for the first time but were still in danger. . Weve been in the water pretty much since the first light Now they were losing the really fast wave, and the real danger is those that are in the shallows now. We needed to prepare for the possibility that there would be a re-blocking of 28 [alive], based on the ebb tide. Farewell Spit is known for its massive ranges of whales and dolphins. Photos: Project Jonah / AFP / Getty Images Farewell Spit a 5 km long sand on top of the South Island is a frequent site of whale and dolphin blockages, especially at the beginning of the year, although scientists are not sure what attracts animals to the site. The last mass spawning there was in February 2017, when about 600-700 whales were beached at Farewell Spit leading to 250 deaths. Last year nearly 100 pilot whales and bottled dolphins died in a massive jam on the remote Chatham Islands, about 800 km (497 miles) off New Zealand’s east coast. Stockin said the search was being conducted at the Farewell Spit site in the hope of understanding the whales’ behavior and what factors may contribute to their survival in future blockage events. As the strings go to Golden Bay, 49 or more animals are small, for which they were very grateful, but in the same way, some are now extinct.

