Portugal restores the wave of virus that made it the worst in the world





LISBON, Portugal (AP) The official Portuguese daily number of new COVID-19 cases dropped below 1,000 on Monday for the first time since early October, amid a national stalemate and just weeks after being the world hit hardest by population size. The blockade that started on January 15 has brought a huge drop in new cases, Andr Peralta Santos of the Directorate-General for Health said at a televised meeting of health experts and political leaders. The 14-day incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 people has dropped to 322. At the end of January, it was 1,628. The so-called R number of countries, showing how many people each person with COVID-19 infection, is about 0.67 – the lowest in Portugal since the start of the pandemic and currently the lowest in Europe, according to Baltazar Nunes of the state-owned INSA laboratory. Testing for COVID-19 has been messy, though, and total tests have dropped from more than 70,000 a day at the end of last month to about half of that over the past week. The current blocking period expires on March 1, but is widely expected to be extended. Portugal on Monday reported less than 600 new cases of COVID-19. In late January, she was reporting more than 16,000 a day, with experts blaming the rise of a four-day relaxation of restrictions over Christmas and the emergence of a virus variant first identified in the south-east of England. Hospital admissions have dropped from almost 7,000 a day at the beginning of the month to less than half that number. The country’s intensive care units had more than 900 patients in early February and are now caring for 627. Experts warned, however, that the variants remain a threat and that release restrictions could soon trigger another increase. Authorities say the first variant in England accounts for about 48% of Portugal COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, authorities reported seven cases of a variant first identified in Manaus, Brazil, which is highly contagious and may be able to infect people who have previously had COVID-19. More than 150,000 Brazilians live in Portugal and the two countries have close cultural and economic ties. But the seven cases are confined to two families, interrelated and stemming from only one arrival in Portugal. This is good news, told Joo Paulo Gomes, an INSA researcher.

