Profitable divisions and closure of blockages among food safety priorities

According to Philippine President Rodrigo Dutertes’s spokesman Harry Roque, about half of the Philippine population experiences hunger and food insecurity, a situation which has been exacerbated over the past year by COVID-19 blockades and economic hardship.

Obligations is the obligation of states to ensure that all Filipinos have enough food, [thus] we need a new one [food security] strategy in place as COVID-19 has completely changed our daily lives, Roque said in an official press release.

To that end, the president is currently studying the proposal made to place all of the Philippines under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) from March 1 to address hunger strikes [from] food insecurity and poverty.

MGCQ is the most relaxed form of blockage in the Philippines where the physical presence of the workplace is allowed for non-high-risk employees, all public places can operate at 50% capacity and public transport can also operate at capacity as high as allow social distance controls.

If adopted, this will mainly mean changes for the country’s major urban cities and areas such as Manila and Davao, which are also localities that contribute to the highest numbers of COVID-19 issues.

The National Authority for Economy and Development (NEDA) has conducted a study which found prolonged blockages [will cause] 23.7 million more people to starve, 4.5 million more to fall into poverty, said Roque.

In addition to releasing blockades to revive the economy, Duterte has also issued orders to food beneficiaries, whether these cards or individuals, to be arrested and convicted.

These orders were signed at a Cabinet meeting earlier this month, where the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will set up and lead an Economic Intelligence Sub-Task Group to go after smugglers, beneficiaries and collectors of food products.

In addition, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has also been directed to investigate groups or individuals is suspected of cartel activity or price manipulation, especially for pork which prices rose to some PHP320 (US $ 6.61) per kg (up to PHP450 / US $ 9.30 in Metro Manila) this year compared to a average of PHP200 (US $ 4.13) in 2020 due to shortages.

The order was issued through Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, authorizing the NBI to investigate and build an issue.

[If evidence is found, charges will be filed] specifically on the existence and functioning of certain groups allegedly manipulating the supply and price of pork and other staple foods, said Guevarra when he issued the order (Department Order No. 029). The offenses will be considered a violation of the Price Act in the Philippines and will be punished accordingly.

The pork supply in the Philippines was hit hard by the African Swine Fever (ASF) in 2020, with over 300,000 pigs slaughtered due to disease, accounting for about 3% of the population according to government figures; as well as import and demand issues brought about by the pandemic.

Other measures to address the lack of pork

Earlier this month, the DA also enforced pork price ceilings in Metro Manila, where price increases were most dramatic, in a bid to curb these continued rises after Duterte signed Executive Order (EO) 124 to implement this.

The goal is to reduce pork prices by at least a third in order to enable the suffering public to buy these and set prices for pork (pork, leg cuts) on PHP270 (US $ 5.58) per kg and pork belly in PHP300 (US $ 6.20) per kg. Poultry prices were also limited to PHP160 per kg.

The price ceiling is expected to be in place by at least April 8, and DA is also working to triple pork imports for the year to boost local supply.

We are studying tripling the minimum volume of meat import allocation entry, from 54,000 MT to 162,000 MT this year, DA Secretary William Dar told the committees of the House of Agriculture and Food and Trade and Industry at a summit.

Not a long-term solution

Despite all these plans, there is still disagreement in the Dutertes cabinet over the effectiveness of these measures, especially in the long run, and requires more resources to be concentrated in the local pork industry in the country.

While the current food price crisis requires immediate action, we should not ignore the fact that this is merely a symptom of our structural weaknesses. As such, our actions should always have a structured and long-term view, District Representative Colonel Joey Salceda said at the same summit.

[We need to build a support system] to make the pork industry in the Philippines, and not just solve these shortcomings [short-term] through import – This will include the modernization of logistics, post-harvest equipment, support for the production of inputs such as resources and more efficient value chains.

Salceda also stressed the need for swift action in these areas, as without resolving key issues, the problem is likely to worsen each year.

[Our] the population is growing by 1% to 2% every year, [and] with COVID-19, we expect a children boom [with] more mouth to feed, he said.

[Rising] wealth also brings more demand for food, [so] as we grow from a lower middle income economy to a higher middle income economy, our food demand will grow faster than our own population.

Duterte’s plans to ease the blockade were also criticized by other politicians such as Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri, who urged Duterte to wait for vaccinations to take place before considering such a major move.

[When] we have already vaccinated millions of Filipinos, then maybe we can start with MGCQ. But I think this is the safest way to get [Under MGCQ] everyone can go out freely, and you know we sometimes forget our rules [so its] very difficult to control, he said Source.