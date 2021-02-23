Uvalde International Online Sesame Conference





The international online sesame conference is scheduled for February 23rd and February 24th Topics will include plant diseases, water use, market analysis Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Uvaldewill present a two-day International Sesame Research Conference on sesame production. The free online conference will be presented on the Zoom platform on February 23rd and 24th. It will present experts in sesame research and production from the US, Israel and Australia. This two-day symposium will cover a number of current sesame topics and issues, including plant diseases, water use, market analysis and more, said Kimberley Cochran, Ph.D., event organizer and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Serviceplant pathologist based in central Uvalde. These topics will be of particular interest to those interested in or involved in sesame production, but anyone is welcome to attend. Those planning to attend one or both programs should RSVPto Teri Gaston [email protected] February 23 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Scientists Symposium: A Scientist-Scientist Dialogue. The main audience is members of the scientific community. During registration, participants are asked to indicate their area of ​​expertise, title and affiliation. The topics of the presentation and the presenters will be: Effect of nitrogen fertilizer on sesame seed composition in Mississippi Delta conditions. Nacer Bellaloui, Ph.D. plant research physiologist, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Stoneville, Mississippi.

Variation in response of hosts including sesame, Roni Cohen, plant pathologist Agricultural Research Organization, Newe Yaaar Research Center, Ramat Yishay, Israel.

Performance Evaluation of Black Sesame Lines in Northern Australia, Surya Bhattarai, Ph.D., Senior Research Fellow, CQU Institute for the Future Agriculture System, Queensland, Australia.

Sesame Drying Phenotyping Using NDVI, Xuejun Dong, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Harvest Physiology, Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Uvalde .

Architecture and early root development in response to different soil moisture content and cultivars, Romain Gloaguen, agroecological program coordinator, Department of Agronomy, University of Florida, Gainsville.

Practical considerations for remote sensing applications with small unmanned aerial systems, Terry Spurlock, Associate Professor of Plant Pathology, Dale Bumpers College of Agriculture, Food and Life Sciences, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Transcriptomic changes induced by osmotic stress in sesame roots, Vijay Joshi, Ph.D. Research Plant Physiologist AgriLife, Uvalde.

Disease Challenges for Sesame Production in Texas, Cochran. The presentations will be followed by working groups for discussion based on the interests and areas of cooperation. February 24 from 9 noon, Sesame Research Education Meeting for Producers and Stakeholders. The main audience for this program is producers and other stakeholders in the sesame industry and related fields. The topics of the presentation and the presenters will be: Sesame Diseases in South Texas, Cochran. Effect of Nitrogen Fertilizer on Sesame Seed Yield and Nutrients in Mississippi Delta, Bellaloui Conditions.

American Sesame Education, Caleb Warrington, Ph.D., Sesame Educator, Sesaco, Austin.

Trends in wildlife uses in Texas and the impact on sesame production, Roel Lopez, Ph.D., director of Texas A&M Institute of Natural Resources, San Antonio.

Sesame Breeding Equinom, Itay Zemach, Ph.D. sesame breeding lead, Equinom, Givat Brenner, Israel.

Variety Test Results, Reagan Noland, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, San Angelo.

Sesame Market Forecasts, Samuel Zapata, AgriLife Extension Economist, Weslaco.

Crop Forecasting and Risks, Thomas Chappell, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology, Texas A&M University, Bryan-College Station.

Irrigation model SesameFARM, Glaoguen.

The presentations will be followed by an open question-and-answer session by stakeholders. For more information, contact Cochran at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos