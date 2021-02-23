Hamilton to receive funding to train more PSW for long-term care





Two sites in the Hamilton area are among the recipients of new provincial funding to train more workers for long-term care, but critics say it is not nearly enough. ParaMed Inc. and the Mohawk College of Applied Arts and Technology are both determined to receive funding as part of provincial notice to train 373 more Personal Assistance Workers (PSW) in Ontario. Eight projects were announced Monday, with two local projects expected to train up to 50 PSW. Personnel has been a persistent problem in long-term care exacerbated by the pandemic, with greater demand for workers once residents become ill, and staff receiving COVID-19 or leaving the sector. The Mohawk project is expected to produce up to 20 “job-ready” workers who would receive access to employment and healthcare training services. The province set aside $ 265,810 for the project which runs from April 1 to November 30. Home care company ParaMed Inc., in Burlington and Hamilton, was awarded $ 64,196 for 30 participants to receive a rapid PSW program at Conestoga College. This project started on February 15 and will last on July 10. An additional $ 249,981 will go to research led by St. Louis Hospital. Michael in Toronto to develop support resources for PSW. CARE + is expected to include education on infection prevention and control and other resources, including what to do if a PSW or their close contact becomes ill with COVID-19. Resources would be shared with workers in 48 homes as well as across the province online. However, Ontario Health Coalition said the announcement is “so inappropriate as to be unconscious”. “This number of SVPs would not be enough to improve care in a medium-sized city, let alone in nine regions comprising half of the province’s population,” the group said in a statement. The coalition estimates to provide four hours of day care for each resident – which the province has promised by 2024-25 – Ontario needs the equivalent of approximately 20,800 additional full-time staff, including PSWs and nurses, for existing long-term care beds. If 15,000 new beds for long-term care promised by the province are included, the group said the number would be around 33,700 full-time staff, or 44,900 full-time and part-time workers combined. Loading … Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading … Maria Iqbal’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through the Local Journalism Initiative. Funding allows her to report on stories focused on aging issues. Reach him via email: [email protected]







