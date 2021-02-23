The Innocent Compensation Program for COVID-19 vaccines is the first in the world

The new program makes compensation available to eligible individuals in 92 low- and middle-income countries without having to go to a court of law

This is the first and only global mechanism of vaccine damage

The program is funded by a small fee for each dose supported by Gavi COVAX AMC

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB), through ESIS Inc., a Chubb company, signed an agreement on behalf of the COVAX Facility on February 17, 2021 to administer an innocent compensation program for 92 low- and middle-income countries and economies eligible for support through COVAX Facility Gavi COVAX (AMC) pre-market engagement.

As the first and only vaccine harm mechanism operating internationally, the program will provide qualified individuals in AMC-qualified countries and economies with a fast, fair, robust, and transparent process to obtain compensation for rare but serious COVAX-related adverse events- distribute vaccines by June 30, 2022.

By providing an innocent amount compensation in the complete and final settlement of any claim, the COVAX program aims to significantly reduce the need for recourse to the courts of law, a potentially lengthy and costly process.

ESIS, as the independent program administrator, was selected in accordance with WHO procurement rules and procedures, and does not charge applicants any fees.

All vaccines procured or delivered through the COVAX Facility receive regulatory approval or an emergency use authorization to confirm their safety and efficacy.

But, as with all medicines, vaccines approved for general use can, in rare cases, cause serious side effects.

“The unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic is matched by the ever greater prevalence of new vaccines under the ACT-Accelerator and its vaccine pillar, COVAX. “This innocent compensation mechanism helps to ensure that people in AMC-qualified countries and economies can benefit from the best science that has delivered COVID-19 vaccines in record time,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, CEO We are pleased to be collaborating with Chubb, which has the capabilities to support the COVAX structure through its global network and claims handling capabilities. The WHO agreement with Chubb provides further protection and confidence in the rescue power of vaccines. ”

The Innocent Compensation Fund is a massive incentive for COVAX to aim for equal global access to vaccines: providing a robust, transparent and independent mechanism for resolving serious adverse events helps those in countries that may have adverse effects such, manufacturers to open vaccines to countries faster and it is a key benefit for lower income governments to provide vaccines through Gavi COVAX AMC, ”said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi.

The COVAX Innocent Compensation Program will be operationalized through its web portal (www.covaxclaims.com) by March 31, 2021, which will include resources such as the program protocol, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) and information on how to submit an application.

Eligible individuals can apply for compensation under the program once the portal becomes operational, even if a COVAX-administered vaccine is administered to them before 31 March 2021.

The program is funded primarily through donor funding Gavi COVAX AMC, calculated as a chargeable fee for all doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered through the COVAX Facility to AMC eligible economies by June 30, 2022.

The WHO is working with Chubb to provide insurance coverage for the program with Chubb as the lead provider.

“Chubb is proud and honored to work with the World Health Organization and its partners in the crucial COVAX program, ”said Evan G. Greenberg, Chief Executive Officer and CEO of Chubb. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on people and economies around the globe, and the development and implementation of effective vaccines is a crucial step towards ending this crisis. However, a vaccination strategy is as effective as the number of people it reaches, which is why the COVAX facility is so critical. Access to the protection provided by a vaccine should not be restricted or restricted. “All countries, regardless of income levels, should have equal access to these life-saving vaccines.”

The delivery of COVID-19 vaccines during 2021 will be the fastest and largest global deployment of new vaccines in history. The COVAX facility aims, by the end of 2021, to deliver at least 2 billion doses of safe, effective and quality assured vaccines to all participating countries, including at least 1.3 billion doses to 92 AMC eligible countries and economies , at the same time as the richest nations.

ABOUT the COVAX facility



The Gavi-administered COVAX facility forms a key part of the COVAX (COVAX) pillar of the COVID-19 Vehicle Access Accelerator (ACT), an essential global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equal access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines. COVAX is led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Readiness Innovation (CEPI) and the WHO, working in partnership with vaccine manufacturers in developed and developing countries.

The World Health Organization provides global leadership in public health within the United Nations system. Founded in 1948, the WHO works with 194 Member States, in six regions and 149 offices, to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable. Our goal for 2019-2023 is to ensure that one billion more people have universal health coverage, protect one billion more people from health emergencies, and provide another billion people with better health and well-being.

ABOUT Gavi, Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate half the world’s children against some of the world’s deadliest diseases. Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped immunize an entire generation – over 822 million children – and prevented more than 14 million deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 73 developing countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global reserves for Ebola, cholera, meningitis and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation and reaching the unvaccinated children still behind, using innovative finance and the latest technology – from drones to biometrics – to save millions more lives, for prevent explosions before they spread and help countries on the path to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country governments and donors, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other private sector partners. See here the full list of donor governments and other major organizations funding Gavi’s work.

ABOUT CHUBB



Chubb is the world’s largest real estate trading company and victim insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal insurance and victim assets, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As a signature company, we assess, obtain and manage risk with penetration and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, extensive distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. The parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb holds executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and elsewhere and employs approximately 31,000 people on it. all the world. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

ESIS, Inc. provides claims and risk management services to a wide variety of commercial clients. Our best innovative classroom approach to designing, integrating, and achieving program results aligns with the unique needs and expectations of our clients for risk management. With over 66 years of experience and offerings in the US and globally, ESIS offers one of the industry’s widest choices for risk management solutions covering both pre- and post-loss services.