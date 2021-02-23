Manish Sisodia begins one-month journey to register construction workers in Delhi- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service NEW DELHI: Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Monday the launch of a one-month registration machine for construction workers to help them reap government benefits. Sisodia, who is also labor minister, said there are 10 construction workers in the national capital, of whom, 1.31 loop workers are registered on the Delhi Construction Welfare Board and other Construction Workers. About 80,000 workers are in the registration process. Through the mega recording machine, over eight loops more workers will be properly registered, he said. “Registration camps will be set up in 45 areas across Delhi, which includes 29 government schools and 16 large construction areas,” Sisodia said. “Mobile units would be placed in districts to travel between different construction sites and to register construction workers on site, so that workers do not give up their daily wages. “Delhi has 262 large work ‘chowks’ where workers gather in search of work,” he added. “There are many workers whose registration has ended, and they have been properly informed about the renewal of their membership. Registration camps will be open from February 22 to March 22, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Construction workers can also register using the government threshold distribution service. They should call 1076 and interested staff will contact them, “he added.

