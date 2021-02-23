Nepal limits fuel supply as vendors from India borders hit it rich – New Indian Express





Express News Service PATNA / DEHRADUN: Large-scale smuggling of petrol and diesel has been reported from the Nepal border forcing Nepalese authorities to cut off fuel supplies. Any vehicle from India in the border areas will now be allowed to take only 100 liters of petrol or diesel. In northern Bihar, demand for gasoline from local retailers has risen following a sharp rise in fuel prices in India. Mohan Kumar (name changed), a Motihari resident, said he makes at least five trips a day to and from Nepal via Raxaul on his motorbike to get gas from a station on the border with the Nepalese district of Parsa. “For travel, we bring 5 liters of gasoline from Nepal at 113 per liter, which is equivalent to Rs 70.79 in Indian currency, and sell it for Rs 90-95 on the Indian side,” he said. Dozens of locals who own two- and four-wheelers are engaged in selling gasoline. Shayam Kumar (name changed), a bicycle mechanic from East Champaran, says he sends four of his men – two from Nepal – to get gas three times a day. “Fuel smuggling is as lucrative as beverage smuggling in dry Bihar. Since there are no legal restrictions on Indian vehicle fuel on the Nepali side, we earn at least Rs 2,500 per day. ” Sources said gasoline smuggling is becoming rampant in Bihar districts that share borders with Nepal such as Kishanganj, Supaul, Araria, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi and East and West Champaran. Even in Uttarakhand, people are flocking to Nepal to fill the fuel tanks of their vehicles as prices in the country are rising every day. Ripudaman Singh Tadagi, an owner of a gas station in Tanakpur in Champawat district, said, “Up to 15-20% of our sales are affected due to people going to Nepal for cheaper fuel”. However, Vineet Tomar, the district magistrate in Champawat, said, “We have no reports of smuggling. Borders are open and if vehicle owners are buying fuel legally, then it does not matter. Interestingly, petroleum products are supplied to Nepal from India.

