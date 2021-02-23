Court Replaces Chief Investigator for Beirut Port Explosion





Mahdi Shojaeian / Mehr News (Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International) from

Maritime Executive

02-22-2021 08:49:00 Judge Fadi Sawan, who led the investigation into the cause of the massive explosion at the Port of Beirut last August, was removed from the case after two former ministers complained of prejudice. He was replaced by Tarek Bitar, head of the Beirut criminal court, on Monday. The devastating explosion was caused by a cargo of 2,750 tonnes of explosive-grade ammonium nitrate, which had arrived in Beirut in 2013 aboard ships Rhosus. When the owner abandoned the ship for unpaid port fees, Lebanese officials unloaded the cargo and left it in a minimally stored warehouse, adjacent to a fireworks warehouse. On August 4, it caught fire and exploded, killing 204 people and injuring 7,500 others. The blast was ranked among the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and destroyed a significant segment of the Beirut coast. Among the three dozen individuals Sawan charged in the investigation were former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil; former Minister of Public Works Ghazi Zeaiter; a former former Minister of Public Works, Youssef Finianos; and caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab. In response, Khalil and Zeaiter filed a formal complaint alleging that Sawan was pursuing political figures in order to satisfy public demands. The court overseeing the case fired Sawan last week, finding he could not be a neutral party because he refused to acknowledge Khalil and Zeaiter’s extensive claims of legal immunity – and because his house had been damaged by the blast. Sawan’s replacement, Tarek Bitar, has served as head of the Beirut criminal court for the past four years. He was first asked to lead the explosion investigation in August, before Sawan was elected; however, he initially turned him down because of the obligations of his existing role, according to L’Orient Today. The court ruling to oust Sawan is widely perceived as a sign of the enduring power of the Lebanese political class and its impact on the nation’s legal system. Bitari’s selection to lead the investigation has been welcomed by Lebanese NGOs and civil society groups, but concerns remain about how far he will be allowed to go. “Bitar is one of the young judges with competence and reputation. But it is uncertain whether he can carry out his mission without interference or pressure,” wrote Nizar Saghieh, head of the NGO Legal Agenda. “The biggest question is, will he come back to call elderly people without stopping at the red line?” Main image: Consequences of the explosion in the Port of Beirut, 9 August (Mahdi Shojaeian / Mehr News / Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos