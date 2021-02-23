The aid as trapped pilot whales moved a second time to sea

Dead pilot whales hit the beach at Farewell Spit on Tuesday as rescue crews enter the shore.

A long-feathered pilot whale pod made its way offshore Tuesday afternoon after being stranded for the second time at Farewell Spit.

Conservation Department community ranger Andrew Lamason said at 1.50pm the pod had been successfully submerged offshore after a human chain of volunteers re-floated the whales and pushed them into deeper water, not allowing them to swim backwards and get caught.

Volunteers have been pulled out of the water now because whales are swimming under the tidal zone and heading towards the sea, he said.

This is really good news; such good news that I’m going home.

READ MORE:

* Reconstructed pilot whales at Farewell Spit

* The human chain of 150 volunteers drives 40 pilot whales trapped back in the sea

* Willy Release: Learning to rescue whales at a global hotspot



The tail re-floated for the second time Tuesday after re-locking Monday evening.

stuff Rescue crews are back on stage at Farewell Spit after 28 whales were rebuilt.

Conservation Department spokeswoman Trish Grant said DOC guards and about 50 volunteers began searching for the whales at the first light and found the surviving whale straw around 7 a.m.

As they did the day before, the volunteers formed a human chain to walk the whales in deeper water Tuesday morning keeping them together as a group to improve their chances of being reoriented.

Braden Fastier / Sende The whales were looking tired when aid crews arrived Tuesday morning, with some not surviving.

Around 10.30am, the volunteers retreated to shore to rest, after digging the basement into the water, which was deep from the chest to the neck.

A boat with DOC and Project Jonah staff were working to hold the podium along with the volunteers back to land, waiting for the game to see if the whales were able to make it back to sea.

Braden Fastier / Sende A number of whales from the original podium have died, but 28 were still alive, and will hopefully swim to safety.

The tail did not appear to have moved from where they retreated Monday evening, still confused and disoriented and being practically stuck in the same place the next morning.

A post on Project Jonah’s Facebook page said specialized equipment was being used in the relocation effort and Massey University researchers were on the spot evaluating the whales. She said the whales were looking tired and were not showing a big push to go deeper into the water.

The clutter of 49 whales was found trapped near the base of Farewell Spit around 9.30am on Monday morning.

Braden Fastier / Sende One of the long-feathered pilot whales, who died from the blockage. The whale’s skin was peeled off due to sunburn.

During the day, about 150 volunteers worked to keep the whales cool and wet as they prepared to re-swim in the tide.

Some volunteers had been with their whales for up to six hours, dipping them in buckets of water, digging holes around them to fill them with water, and covering them in sheets and wet towels.

By the time they were restored Monday, about 38 of the 49 whales had survived.

Braden Fastier / Sende Volunteer Petra Juric from Nelson participates in a juvenile Pilot Whale, one of 49 trapped at Farewell Spit on Monday.

At around 6.30pm on Monday, a human chain of volunteers helped steer the podium back to sea in deep water.

Swimsuits-clad volunteers sat in seawater up to their necks and held whales to stop them from swimming away.

Some were getting upset and crashing as baby whales darted around the volunteers in the water, looking for their parents and family members.

Nina Hindmarsh / Stuff Volunteers are working to keep the trapped whales alive until they can put them back in the tide at Farewell Spit Whale.

DOC whale blocking operations manager Darren Foxwell said they first had to re-swim the animals to let them return to their balance, and then let them go like a pod.

So they re-orient, and we keep them together, otherwise there is a risk of re-blocking if they get up on their own.

Project volunteer coordinator Jonah and volunteer coordinator Louisa Hawkes said the main concern for the whales was overheating because the whales were black, which absorbed heat and they were covered in a layer of fat.

Nina Hindmarsh Volunteers worked day and night on Monday to keep the whales wet and alive.

Around 14:00, a woman standing near the back of one of the largest whales was repeatedly hit by her tail when the animal began to collide violently in anxiety, breaking her ankle.

The volunteer was seen crawling and squeezing her ankle, with others rushing to help, including a doctor who was also assisting at the scene.

Nina Hindmarsh / Stuff As the high tide came in Monday evening, approximately 38 of the 49 long-feathered pilot whales that had been trapped were surrounded by the human chain after being re-grouped by volunteers.

She was rushed to the saliva base and treated by an ambulance crew before being flown to Nelson Hospital by rescue helicopter.

The last mass mooring at Farewell Spit was in 2017, when about 600-700 whales were trapped. About 400 were successfully re-swammed, but approximately 250 died.