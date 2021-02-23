CS court disqualifies PTI candidate from running for Senate elections – Gazeta





KARACHI: A Sindh Supreme Court election court on Monday disqualified a ruling Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate for running in the March 3 Senate election. The court run by Justice Agha Faisal ruled that Saifullah Abro did not meet the criteria set out in the law to contest the Senate election in a technocratic country. The complainant, Ghulam Mustafa Memon, filed an appeal against the February 18 order issued by a Pakistan Electoral Commission (RO) return officer to accept Mr. Abro’s nomination letters for the Senate election to a technocratic country. While representing the complainant, senior lawyer Rasheed A. Razvi argued that the PTI candidate did not qualify within the technocrat’s legal definition as the only achievement set before RO was a certificate issued to a firm for the completion of several projects and the same could not considered a national or international achievement by the respondent. Appeal against accepting the Vawdas nomination to be heard today Mr. Abro’s lawyer, Haider Waheed, argued that the complaint was not substantial under Section 113 (3) of the 2017 Election Act and that the respondent had properly completed the relevant education, the requirements and achievements were also demonstrated by the completion of 13 construction projects within 20 years. The Court noted that the Supreme Court had clarified the technocrat’s definition of determining the admissibility of a candidacy in such pre-election matters, and the recording of achievements would be subject to scrutiny if it was recognized nationally or internationally. She further said that there appear to be three constituent components of this definition, holding a degree requiring the completion of 16 years of education recognized by the Higher Education Commission, 20 years of experience and record of achievement nationally and internationally. The court further noted that the first two aspects appeared to be satisfactory as the respondent was a qualified civil engineer and had over 20 years of experience in the relevant field but a candidate should also have a record of achievements. However, he stated that if the respondent’s enterprise register for the completion of 13 construction projects was accepted, the same would be for the entity itself and not the respondent personally and nothing was decided before the court to suggest the completion of these projects were an achievement of the respondent himself. The termination of any contract within the stipulated time can only be legally expected and the mere compliance of a contractual obligation by a third party cannot be considered an achievement at a national or international level, he added. Therefore, the court ruled that the acceptance of the relevant appointment appeared to be in direct violation of Section 2 of the Electoral Act and thus could not be supported. Prayer against Vawda The court on Monday also issued notices to the ECP and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday (today) over an appeal challenging the acceptance of his nomination letters for the upcoming Senate election. Qadir Khan Mandokhel filed an appeal against the February 18 ECP order to accept the documents of the appointment of the federal minister for the Senate elections. The complainant alleged that the form of Mr Vawda’s appointment should not have been entertained as he was still sitting MNA and a federal minister while a previous appeal against him was still pending before the ECP and a petition before the Islamabad High Court for his non-disclosure. U.S. nationality on nomination papers submitted during the 2018 general election. Published in Agim, 23 February 2021

