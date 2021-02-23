Corruption threatens Cambodia ‘s COVID success as the group spreads

PHNOM PENH – Cambodia is trying to control its worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Revealed Saturday, the new group is mostly among Chinese nationals in the capital, Phnom Penh, and was on 76 infections as of Monday. The figure, which is expected to increase, represents a significant part of the country’s current total of 568 cases.

Authorities have blocked about two dozen hotspots around the city, closed several schools and imposed a “limited ban” on sports. They have also ordered entertainment venues to be closed, with the epicenter of the blast identified as a nightclub.

Prime Minister Hun Sen on Saturday said the situation was “very bad”, adding that he hoped it would be controlled.

Cambodia, a country of 15.5 million, is internationally known for its coronavirus treatment. It is still to record a virus-related death and earlier this month a spread of vaccines with Sinopharm data donated by Beijing began.

However, the latest outbreak has highlighted how endemic corruption in the country poses a threat to its COVID-19 success story.

The group is linked to four Chinese nationals who are suspected of bribing two security guards to quarantine the hotel before ending their 14-day stay, according to the Khmer Times. The newspaper reported that security guards have been arrested. Escape is not the first. Authorities recently imposed fines on people leaving quarantine, as well as on anyone found to have helped them leave, following several cases of people fleeing.

Cambodian anti-corruption activist San Chey blamed poor oversight, which he said was dangerous during a pandemic.

“Poor monitoring is leading to potential corruption,” said Chey, head of the Associated Social Responsibility Network in Cambodia.

The blast also comes after a COVID-linked corruption scandal involving a local police chief stationed near Cambodia’s border with Thailand.

Now a former official, the man faces charges of allegedly aiding smugglers moving people illegally across the international border.

Prior to the outbreak in the capital, migrant workers returning from Thailand were the largest source of infections in Cambodia.

The case of border corruption came to the country’s attention when the accused was separated from Hun Sen, who called the actions unforgivable.

Border closures have pushed many returnees to seek intermediaries to smuggle them home. A 27-year-old migrant worker who spoke to Nikkei Asia by phone said he paid about $ 100 to re-enter Cambodia after the factory where he worked in Thailand closed in December.

“I went through an illegal checkpoint,” said a worker named Lay, who asked to bear his last name.

“It cost me a lot of money. I need to pay 10 times more than I would normally pay … brokers told us they had to go another route and pay the police.”

Grafting is common in Cambodia, which ranks among the most corrupt countries in the world, according to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

Pech Pisey, executive director of Transparency International in Cambodia, said the consequences of corruption were exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Incidents involving the border police officer and the hotel security guard reaffirmed that corruption and bribery can harm public health and could potentially kill,” he said, calling for an impartial investigation.

“The consequence is significant as it poses threats to public health and affects the day-to-day economic activities of ordinary citizens.”