The US says India has long played a leading role in the production of life-saving vaccines





India and the US recently welcomed a partner initiative in infectious diseases. (Representative) Washington: The US has said it expects a “comprehensive” memorandum of understanding to boost the health partnership with India and affirmed that co-operation between the two countries in COVID-19 builds on decades of successful co-operation in health and biomedical research. The U.S. on Monday passed the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths. With 28,184,218 cases of coronavirus and 500,172 deaths due to the disease so far, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, America is the most affected nation. “We hope to have a General Memorandum to enhance health cooperation between our two countries (US and India). We are working together on the development of diagnostics, therapies, vaccines to combat the disease (COVID-19) and to recognize the importance of critical drug production during this time and making them accessible globally, “State Department spokeswoman Ned Price told reporters Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 1,10,05,850 – second in the world after the US The death toll is 1,56,385 – fourth globally. “India ‘s pharmaceutical sector is strong and well – established and has long played a central role in the production of life – saving vaccines for global use. We’m pleased that the US pharmaceutical industry has been coordinating with Indian companies that from the beginning of this pandemic, “Price said, answering a question about India by donating and supplying locally produced COVID-19 vaccines to several countries across the globe. Known as the “pharmacy of the world”, India produces 60 percent of vaccines worldwide. India has shipped shipments of locally produced coronavirus vaccines to several countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, the Seychelles, Myanmar, Mauritius, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco. “When it comes to the broad issue of coordination between the United States and India at COVID-19, I would say that the cooperation between our two countries builds on decades of a successful partnership in health and biomedical research,” Price said. The United States is working with India to strengthen the global response to COVID-19 – from addressing outbreaks of infectious diseases, strengthening health systems to securing global supply chains, he said. India and the US recently welcomed an initiative to co-operate on infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and other emerging threats, through the International Center for Excellence and Research, Price said. In a recent issue of Newsweek magazine, India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, wrote that in recent years, India has emerged as the “pharmacy of the world”, with great capabilities in the wholesale production of generic drugs and vaccines, in addition to her experience immunizing a large population. India recently grew to provide vaccines to neighboring countries and other partners, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, he said. The United States has the scientific resources and skills that make it a natural, complementary partner in supporting a number of other countries seeking to fight the pandemic, Sandhu wrote. Moreover, from providing active pharmaceutical ingredients to generic medicines that have lowered drug prices and created jobs and investment, India has demonstrated its credibility as a supply chain partner, especially after risking a country’s supplies alone has become a priority, “he said.

