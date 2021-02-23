The police chief opposes the gun call account at the St. Louis center. Laurent, releases security images

Photo by the Ottawa Police Department / leaflet

Content of the article Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly is publicly discussing what he called a viral disinformation and disinformation campaign following a gun call at the St. Louis Mall. Laurent at the end of 2020. The incident, first reported by CBC Ottawa, gave way to public calls for justice for seven rated a group of Black youths who said they were at the center of planning a music video to combat gun violence when they were surrounded by police with drawn guns. Eventually, police seized a firearm copy from the scene, but questions about who called 911 with what information and how the police response unfolded and affected a group of racist men were questioned by community groups and politicians. of all levels of government. A young Black boy told CBC Ottawa that meeting with police left him traumatized. The music producer and 19-year-old youth organizer told CBC that he planned to shoot a music video and was meeting others there to schedule the shoot.

Content of the article A group of seven Black youths were waiting for the videographer in front of the St. Louis Mall. Laurent when (the man) said they were surrounded nowhere by about a dozen police cars and officers with withdrawn weapons, according to the CBC. The man told CBC that he tried to explain to police that there must have been a misunderstanding, but the officer of a blanket pointed his gun at him. He said he was then handcuffed and put in a police cruiser. In a subsequent option written by the man at the Toronto Star, he wrote, We were not wearing ski masks and were stealing guns to ignite a public safety response. The citizen did not report the original incident, nor did he speak to any of the young people who were there. At the Monday police board meeting, the service made the unprecedented move of detecting not only a call break received by police, but showing still surveillance images taken from the mall premises and reading a letter sent by the owners of police stations. Police said they have reviewed the video footage but do not have a copy of it to share. I normally do not provide detailed operational reviews on such issues at board meetings, but unfortunately this incident was subject to a massive amount of disinformation online, in mainstream media and within the community, Sloly said. The police board received the same update a month ago at its January meeting on a part of the meeting camera that was hidden from the public.

Content of the article Sloly said the incident occurred on December 27, 2020 in St. Louis. Laurent mall at about 7pm when, according to a letter from mall security manager read aloud by the boss, a passenger car parked in the fixed view of one of our security cameras. The center security guard took control of the camera to investigate further and then observed a person in the passenger seat wearing a ski mask and holding what was apparently a pistol, Sloly said. Recounting the still image on the screen, Sloly said: This image clearly shows a man in a car, wearing a ski mask and holding a pistol. This pistol looks real. It is, in fact, an almost perfect replica of a 9 mm Beretta gun. Has the exact look, weight and feel of the real model. For an average person, it is almost indistinguishable. The service also showed a close-up of the real weapon copied in the investigation and, later in its presentation, side-by-side images of the copy and the real weapons. Sloly told the meeting that police officers arrived within four minutes after being dispatched to the area and were treating it as a real call for a real crime going on involving a group of people armed with a potentially deadly firearm that was happening in a mall frequented by families and children. Sloly said when officers arrived at the scene, they stopped the vehicle and arrested the persons involved, found the copying pistol and completed the investigation.

Content of the article Sloly said police were told the group of men was making a video and had brought a flip-flop and pistol copies as props. Police then released all those arrested. The vehicle stop, arrest, location of replica firearm and balaclavas, investigation and release of persons all occurred within 20 minutes, Sloly said. He also told the board that responding officers advised the group on appropriate steps to take such as obtaining permits when making videos using props. Sloly said three of the people were young people whom police took home to their parents. A call review including 911 audio tapes and mall security footage found no behavioral or political issues, the chief said. Sloly said all police personnel involved acted appropriately and professionally. Board Chairman Council Diane Deans said while the board reassured itself that the call for service was handled reasonably and responsibly by the OPS, the board felt there was misinformation circulating about what happened that day and it was important to correct these inequalities as they have a significant impact on public trust. Ottawa police, meanwhile, will ban all non-OPS signs from uniforms, including any plot of land depicting the thin blue line, in a move to ensure public confidence. In an email sent for the first time to all members on Monday afternoon, the service announced that, in effect immediately, there will be no additions, modifications, personalizations or other exceptions (in uniforms) unless permitted by the boss. The service also told members that any uniform that currently deviates from this policy should be returned to the state to which it was issued (initially).

Content of the article Indeed, public delegates dealing with patch problems have, for months, made submissions to the board about the symbol and its appearance on OPS uniforms. Speaking to reporters before the board meeting, Sloly also responded to the federal governments’ proposal to decide for cities to decide how to enforce gun-restricted bylaws. Mayor Jim Watsons’s office told Citizen last week that Watson would take advice from Sloly before deciding whether the city should follow the gun ban under federal law. Sloly, however, said, It will ultimately be a decision for the mayor and council to make. I will provide the necessary advice as required. Sloly said, The proposed changes that have come in recent weeks, as a police service, we support everything that can reduce the weapons of crime that are victimizing our communities in and around the capitals of nations here. Sloly estimated that there are approximately 25,000 legal gun owners in the Ottawa / Gatineau area. To the vast majority of people, these are good, good people. They create good families, do their best to make a contribution. They have a legitimate interest and legitimate ownership of weapons. Sloly said most of the illegal firearms in the city are coming from the US to Canada. So anything that strengthens our ability to stop illegal firearms from crossing the border and reaching the streets of Ottawa, we will support. Legally owned firearms, Sloly said, can be used in incidents of domestic violence and self-harm. Anything we can do to reduce the potential for that damage is important. [email protected] twitter.com/shaaminiwhy

