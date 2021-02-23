Haryana Schools will reopen for grades 3 through 5 on February 24th





CHANDIGARH: Schools in Haryana will reopen to students in grades 3 through 5 from February 24, an official statement said Monday. The decision is applicable to all public and private schools throughout the state. Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., she said. Students in grades 3 through 5 will return to the classroom after a gap of almost a year. Physical classes were suspended early last year to control the spread of COVID-19. Schools for grades 6 through 12 have already opened in the state in recent months. The state government has decided to reopen schools for students in grades III to V from February 24, the statement said. Before coming to school, students will need to submit a letter of consent from their parents. Parents who want to continue online classes for their children can write to the school in this regard, it says.

Schools will need to follow all COVID-19 related guidelines and standard operating procedures (PSVs). Each school will be divided into three wings. If a student on one arm is found to be COVID-19 positive, that arm will be closed for 10 days and the entire school will be cleaned, the statement said. If students on more than one arm are found to be COVID-19 positive, the entire school will be closed for 10 days, she said. Recently, Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said that the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana is gradually decreasing and the situation has improved. Haryana recorded 106 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday which reached its number at 2,69,836. The death toll remained unchanged at 3,042 as no new casualties were reported, according to a bulletin from the state health department.







