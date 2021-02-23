Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu to witness isolated rainfall | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Here is our latest weather forecast for India Weather forecast across the country for 5 days A western disturbance is set to affect the weather over the Western Himalayas region bringing widespread snow / rain, along with local storms and hail for the coming days. According to the Meteorological Department of India (IMD), the system will produce quite abundant rainfall / snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad over the next five days; scattered in scattered rain / snowfall over Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, and widespread for the next three days and isolated in scattered rain / snowfall over Uttarakhand over the next five days. Moreover, isolated storms and lightning are most likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next five days. Isolated hailstorms are also expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad at 24 and 25; Himachal Pradesh during 25-27 and over Uttarakhand during 23-27 February. Finally, heavy rain / snowfall is forecast over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 25, 26 and 27 February, and over Himachal Pradesh on 26 and 27 February. TWC met with team predictions that the heaviest snowfall will occur on Friday, with total snow over 80 cm / day possible over the western part of Jammu & Kashmir. Also, intermittently isolated snow / rain is expected in the Himalayan region also for the following days. Meanwhile, weak cyclonic traffic set over North Kerala is expected to bring rainfall to some areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Tuesday. Warmer temperature trends are forecast for most of India at least until early March. Temperatures above 40C are possible in some Konkan and Goa pockets from Saturday onwards. Heavy fog is likely in some plains of North India on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Forecast of 5-day rainfall over India from Tuesday to Saturday (TWC Meeting Team) 2-Day Regional Forecast Tuesday Extensive snow / rain and storms are likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Scattered snow / rain and storms are expected over Himachal Pradesh.

Isolated snow / rain, thunderstorms and hail are possible over Uttarakhand.

Isolated rain is on the cards over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal Sub-Himalayas and Tamil Nadu.

Dense fog is likely in some areas of Punjab and Haryana in the morning period. Wednesday Scattered snow, rain, hail and hail are forecast over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Scattered rain / snow, storms and hail are likely over Himachal Pradesh.

Isolated snow / rain, thunderstorms and hail are possible over Uttarakhand.

Isolated rain is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Dense fog is likely in some areas of Punjab and Haryana in the morning period.

