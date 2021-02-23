Neighborhood 7 Calgary Council. Druh Farrell is not running for re-election in October – Calgary





After 20 years on the Calgary city council, Druh Farrell has announced he will not run for re-election in the fall. In one blog post regarding the transformation into the East Village of the city and the battles in the city center, Farrell said she would not seek a seventh term as city councilor representing the 7th District. “I will not run for re-election this fall. “I will not be the champion in the center of our city in the coming decades,” Farrell said in the post. We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform our striving Center and build a Calgary for the next generation. The Eastern Village shows that transformation is possible and worth the hard work it will take. #jyccc # yyc https://t.co/v4uXpsJBta pic.twitter.com/kKnPBrCEz2 – Druh Farrell (@DruhFarrell) 23 February 2021 The story goes down the ad Read more: Druh Farrell is pushing for the redevelopment of Calgarys pastures Farrell, 61, was first elected to the city council in 2001 and won her most recent re-election in 2017 with 41 percent of the vote. In the blog post, Farrell recalls the breach over pools of blood and vomit in the Eastern Village, where she lived in 2003. Farrell said her walk to work before revitalizing the area included passing empty spaces, boarded-up buildings and “those housing the most vulnerable citizens of Calgary”. She said she often thinks about those days when she talks to the public and city staff about the future of downtown. See: Druh Farrell apologizes for the suggestion that the Olympic report was deliberately released Farrell said she is optimistic about the core future because of the transformation that took place in Eastern Village, a change that attracted more than 3,500 residents to the area. “We need bold leadership around the council table to ensure that our city center becomes a real community where people will want to live, work, learn and play for years to come,” he wrote. Farrell in the post. The story goes down the ad During her tenure as a councilor, Farrell was a vocal advocate for the Peace Bridge across the Bow River, helped introduce blue wheelchair recycling into the city, and played a key role in addressing access issues in the city. During the last municipal election in 2017, Farrell was one of several targets of negative publicity from the Save Calgary political action committee. “Building the city is not an easy task, but after 20 years around the council table, I can tell you it’s worth it,” Farrell wrote. Read more: Calgary councilor Evan Woolley is not seeking re-election in Neighborhood 8 Farrell’s announcement means there will be six pavilions without incumbents in the fall municipal election after Evan Woolley and Shane Keating announced they would not seek re-election and Ray Jones retired last year. Councilors Jeromy Farkas and Jyoti Gondek have both announced their candidacies for mayor. So far, Councilors Peter Demong, George Chahal, Sean Chu, Diane Colley-Urquhart and Jeff Davison have announced they will run for re-election in their neighborhoods. Calgars head to the polls on October 18th. Related News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







