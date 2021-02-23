Canada adds 2,800 new COVID-19 cases as mandatory travel restrictions take effect – National

A new Canadian health order requiring a three-day hotel quarantine for air travelers began on Monday after some passengers complained of long waits to get into the hotel reservation system.

The order comes among 2,886 other COVID-19 cases reported by health authorities across Canada, which pushed the case load to 849,522. A further 49 virus-related deaths were also reported, with the death toll currently at 21,723.

As of Monday, at least 796,600 of those patients diagnosed with the virus have recovered since then, while over 24,195,000 tests and 1,554,000 doses of vaccine have been administered.

Across Canada and beyond, travelers talked about disconnected calls and hours or even days waiting in line to make a reservation, forcing some to cancel their flights altogether.

Markham, Ont., Resident Anuja Sharma, who flew to India roughly two weeks ago with her mother and sister to settle a legal issue with a family property, said on Monday her family had not yet secured a place, though had spent hours waiting. with the reservation line.

“Collectively, between my husband and me, we spent 14 hours on the phone,” said Sharma from India, adding that neither she nor her husband found out.

At Montreal airport on Monday, Loveline Akonbeng, who landed on a flight from Brussels, said it took her sister three days waiting on the phone for hours to finally get through. “Three hours of waiting and sometimes the line breaks by itself,” said Akonbeng, who described feeling “panicked” as the travel date approached.

Tarek Mahmud Sonon and his wife Rushda Raman, who are moving to Regina from Bangladesh, were forced to cancel their flight and delay the start of their new life in Canada as they were unable to book a hotel.

The couple and their relatives in North America tried unsuccessfully by calling the reservation line, Sonon said in an email, estimating that they spent five to six hours waiting for each attempt. The couple, who are moving to Canada for work and student visas, were due to arrive on Monday. They underwent a pre-launch COVID-19 test before facing the hotel hurdle, he said.

“We are now very depressed thinking about our future and the next course of action,” Sonon said.

Toronto resident Deb Robinson said she turned to social media over the weekend to express her concerns about the system as she was unable to book a hotel despite numerous attempts, only to meet with a barrage of text messages. angry at the upset users that she traveled in the first place











2:31 The rules, gaps and real cost of Canada quarantine hotels





Robinson is visiting her ailing 88-year-old mother in an assisted living facility in Florida, knowing this could be her last chance to see the elderly woman.

“They told us what we would have to do if we came back after that date,” Robinson, who is scheduled to return on Thursday, said in an interview. “But now they are not holding the end of the bargain. “I feel very irritated.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said tighter border controls are meant to keep everyone safe, not punish travelers. At a news conference Friday, Trudeau acknowledged he had problems with the phone lines, but said the problems would be cleared up soon.

A group advocating for Canadian family reunification presented a challenge to the hotel quarantine health order Friday in Quebec Superior Court, arguing the move violates passenger rights and is too expensive for low-income families. The group is also asking the government to make an exception to quarantine rules for reasons of compassion and family reunification.

Hotel stays, which must be paid by travelers, are just one of a series of measures that went into effect on Monday to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the introduction of variants that are considered more transmissible than the dominant type of virus circulating in Vendi.

Most prospective air travelers will need to be tested for the virus upon arrival and back towards the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine.











2:38 Mandatory hotel quarantine rules in Canada start Sunday night





Passengers arriving at land borders will be provided with self-propelled barges and testing will be provided on site at five high-volume border crossings. The new rules are in addition to previous orders requiring a negative test result within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers will need to complete a second test on Day 10 of their self-isolation period.

The number of COVID-19 cases has continued to fall steadily across much of the country, according to Canada’s chief public health official.

Ontario reported 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 other virus-related deaths Monday, as the York region returned to the province’s color-coded pandemic restriction system on Monday. A home stay order remained in effect for three other areas, including Toronto.

The Quebec government-mandated public health institute said another 86 suspected cases of coronavirus variants had been detected in the province, for a total of 415 suspected cases. Quebec has confirmed 23 cases of variants.

In total, another 805 cases were added by the province on Monday, as well as 11 new deaths. The province still stands as the hardest hit in Canada, with a total of 10,318 victims linked to the spread of COVID-19.

At least 10 schools across the province have been completely or partially closed due to suspected cases of variants, prompting the president of a union representing teachers in Quebec English-language schools to call for stronger health measures. to protect teachers and students, including smaller class sizes and a greater use of rapid tests.

In British Columbia, six schools in Surrey and another in the Delta – just outside Vancouver – have had cases involving variants.











2:32 Booking a mandatory COVID-19 hotel, according to some travelers





Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, chief health officer at Fraser health authority, said the cases tested so far have been linked to the first variant identified in the UK, but she declined to say how many cases have been detected in schools.

BC reported a total of 1,428 new cases spread across 19 to 21 February. On Saturday, the province added 504 infections, on Sunday 475 more cases and on Monday a total of 449 other infections. Eight other virus-related deaths were also reported over the past three days.

Alberta reported 11 new cases of variants across the province, bringing it to 289. Overall, the province added 273 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 16 other deaths.

Manitoba recorded two more virus-related deaths on Monday, as well as 97 other cases. Saskatchewan, on the other hand, reported 177 more infections and zero new deaths.

New Brunswick, meanwhile, reported a seventh COVID-19-related death at a long-term care home in Edmundston, prompting Opposition Liberals to call for a review at the Belle Vue institution, which has had more than 90 cases of COVID-19. Another case was added to the province also on Monday, bringing the province total to 1,424.

Newfoundland and Labrador added 14 new cases while Nova Scotia reported only one. The PEI did not report new data on the case Monday.

Nunavut added 12 new cases on Monday, while both the Yukon and Northwest Territories did not report any additional cases during their updates.

Cases of the new coronavirus continue to rise worldwide, with total global infections now at 111,351,000 according to Johns Hopkins University. To date, a total of 2,466,100 patients have since contracted the virus as well, with the US, India, Brazil and Mexico leading the way in cases or deaths.

–With files from Global News

